Bengaluru: Scooter-borne men allegedly molests northeastern woman, brandishes knife at those who tried helping

Bengaluru: A harrowing incident of sexual harassment unfolded in southeast Bengaluru when a 24-year-old woman from Assam was repeatedly molested by two scooter-borne men while returning home from a friend's house in the early hours of Wednesday.

The said woman, a beautician, had visited her friend's house near Lingarajapuram and was heading back home when the incident occurred. As she stopped to check Google Maps around 4:15 am, two men in their 20s approached her on a scooter. The rider allegedly touched her inappropriately and made obscene comments, prompting her to object.

Despite her protests, the rider continued to harass her, addressing her as "sister" and making lewd suggestions. The woman realized she was in danger and attempted to flee on her scooter. However, the duo followed her, intercepting her scooter multiple times and continuing their sexual harassment.

"The rider touched me inappropriately and passed obscene comments. When I objected, he started calling me sister. He spoke to me in Hindi and said, ‘What happened sister, did you break up with your boyfriend? You wanna come with us? We will spend some time and drop you back'," she said.

The ordeal lasted for approximately 15 minutes, during which she was subjected to repeated molestation and verbal abuse. In a desperate bid to escape, she stopped her scooter in front of a fuel station, but it was closed. As she cried out for help, the duo momentarily retreated.

The young woman then sought refuge at a nearby hotel, where staff members came to her aid. However, when the rider returned alone, attempting to approach her again, the hotel staff intervened. The rider brandished a dagger, daring them to catch him, before escaping.

The woman subsequently lodged a complaint with the Banasawadi police, providing them with CCTV footage of the incident. The police have registered a case under sections 351 (criminal intimidation), 75 (sexual harassment), and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

