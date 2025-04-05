user
user icon

Karnataka: Mill worker's body found naked with injury marks; murder suspected

Officials said that the wife of the deceased mill worker found the body of her husband naked with injury marks on his head, shoulder and ear.

Karnataka: Mill worker's body found naked with injury marks; murder suspected shk
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 5, 2025, 10:55 AM IST

A worker at the RJ cotton mill was found dead near the Ranithottam area in the Ballari district of Karnataka, state police informed on Saturday. Officials said that the wife of the deceased mill worker found the body of her husband naked with injury marks on his head, shoulder and ear. The wife, Neelaveni, had lodged a complaint that her husband had gone out of the house a few days ago and had not returned.

"On April 4, 2025, the wife (Neelaveni) of the deceased had lodged a written complaint....today (April 5) she received formation about her husband's body being found. Based on the information, along with relatives, she reached the spot. She found the body naked, and there were injury marks on his head, shoulder and ear," Ballari Superintendent of Police Shobha Rani told ANI on Friday.

"Based on her complaint, we have registered an FIR under BNS Section 103 (murder)," the SP added. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Also read: Kerala: Ants found in head wound after stitching, patient alleges medical negligence at govt hospital in Ranni

5 dead, 10 injured as van crashes into parked truck

Earlier, in a separate incident, five people died, and 10 others were injured after a van rammed into a parked truck near Nelogi Cross in the Kalaburagi district of Karnataka at around 3:30 AM.

According to Kalaburagi police, the deceased have been identified as residents of the Bagalkote district. The injured have been admitted to Kalaburagi Hospital. Kalaburagi SP A Srinivasulu visited the spot and carried out an investigation.

The police have registered a case at Nelogi police station. 

Also read: Karnataka: Five dead, 10 injured as van crashes into parked truck in Kalaburagi

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka: Five dead, 10 injured as van crashes into parked truck in Kalaburagi anr

Karnataka: Five dead, 10 injured as van crashes into parked truck in Kalaburagi

Unemployed for 3 years, Bengaluru man posts own obituary on LinkedIn: 'Thankyou industry leaders for ghosting' shk

Unemployed for 3 years, Bengaluru man posts own obituary on LinkedIn: 'Thankyou industry leaders for ghosting'

A stain on the CM's medal in Karnataka: The AV Kumar scandal and system that failed opinion snt

A stain on the CM's medal in Karnataka: The AV Kumar scandal and system that failed | Opinion

Karnataka: Woman allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Bengaluru, two held dmn

Karnataka: Woman allegedly sexually assaulted in Bengaluru, two held

Karnataka: BJP leaders detained during protests against price hikes and Congress policies dmn

Karnataka: BJP leaders detained during protests against price hikes and Congress policies

Recent Stories

UAE Gold Rate on April 5 2025: Check 18k 22k 24k gold rate anr

UAE Gold Rate on April 5: Price of 22k 8 gm gold RISES by AED 6

America's passion for tariffs rarely pays off, economists warn citing 'catastrophic' history dmn

America's passion for tariffs rarely pays off, economists warn citing 'catastrophic' history

PM Modi receives historic guard of honour in Sri Lanka, meets President Dissanayake in Colombo (WATCH) shk

PM Modi receives historic guard of honour in Sri Lanka, meets President Dissanayake in Colombo (WATCH)

Manoj Kumar last rites: Veteran actor received state funeral; Read on ATG

Manoj Kumar last rites: Veteran actor received state funeral; Read on

Weather woes: West Bengal faces 44% rain deficit, storms on horizon AJR

Weather woes: West Bengal faces 44% rain deficit, storms on horizon

Recent Videos

Gujarat News | Muslim Groups Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Gujarat News | Muslim Groups Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs

Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs

Video Icon
PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Reaffirms India's Support for Bangladesh's Stability in Meeting with Yunus

PM Modi Reaffirms India's Support for Bangladesh's Stability in Meeting with Yunus

Video Icon