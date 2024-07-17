Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Tourists banned from visiting Mullayanagiri in Chikkamagaluru over landslide, hefty rainfall

    Following heavy rainfall and landslides in Mullayanagiri, Chikkamagaluru, tourists are barred from visiting until July 22. District authorities, led by Collector Meena Nagaraj, cited road collapses and risks due to rain-soaked terrain. Police seized alcohol and plastics from unruly tourists, emphasizing the need for environmental respect and adherence to local laws upon reopening.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 17, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

    In response to ongoing heavy rainfall and landslides in the Mullayanagiri area of Chikkamagaluru, tourists have been temporarily banned from visiting until July 22. The district administration, under the guidance of District Collector Meena Nagaraj, issued an order on Tuesday restricting vehicular movement on Sitalayyanagiri and Mullaiyayangiri roads.

    The decision comes after sections of the mountain road collapsed due to the intensified soil moisture and continuous rain, making travel risky for vehicles. The ban excludes residents' vehicles, ambulances, fire tenders, police, and emergency vehicles.

    IMD issues high alert for Bengaluru as heavy rainfall expected for 3 days

    Dr. Vikrama Amate, District Superintendent of Police, emphasized the necessity of the ban during recent inspections at the Kaimara checkpost. Several tourists were found engaging in disruptive behaviour, prompting police action, including the seizure of large quantities of plastic and liquor bottles.

    Karnataka: Drunk tourists fight, create ruckus infront of police at Charmadi Ghat in Chikkamagaluru

    "We're facing challenges due to tourists' disregard for local norms and the environmental impact of their activities," remarked Dr Amate. The administration urged visitors to adhere to safety guidelines and respect local regulations once the area reopens post-July 22.

    Karnataka weekend rush: Over 20,000 tourists flock Hampi, Jog falls and Nandi Hills

    Amid widespread complaints about littering, including discarded liquor bottles, tetra packs, plastic water bottles, and food packets at tourist spots, the district police have ramped up their efforts. Last week, operations were conducted at Mullayanagiri, Deva Mane in Mudigere, Lakkavalli in Tarikere, and other locations, resulting in legal action being taken.

    Today marked a significant development as the District Superintendent of Police personally inspected vehicles and seized liquor bottles. Over 250 cases were registered under the KP Act following checks on multiple vehicles. Despite pleas from tourists, individuals found in possession of alcohol and other substances were heavily fined.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2024, 12:26 PM IST
