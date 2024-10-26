Karnataka: Bus fares likely to increase during Diwali 2024

For Diwali, KSRTC will operate over 760 special buses from Bengaluru to the coast, but rural transport may face disruptions. Fares for both buses and flights are increasing significantly. Passengers are advised to plan due to expected fare hikes during the festive season.

Karnataka Bus fares likely to increase during Diwali 2024 vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 3:05 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 3:05 PM IST

On the occasion of Diwali, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is set to operate over 760 special buses from Bengaluru to the coastal regions. However, this surge in service could lead to disruptions in rural transport. In addition, private tourist buses have also announced their special services for the festive season.

This year, travellers can expect a hike in fares across various modes of transport, including airlines and private tourist buses. KSRTC’s Puttur and Mangalore divisions have organized special buses that will run from Bengaluru to the coast on November 30, returning on December 3. Specifically, 60 buses from Bengaluru will serve destinations such as Puttur, Sulya, Belthangadi, Dharmasthala, and Kukke Subrahmanya on November 30, with an equal number returning to Bengaluru on December 3. The Mangalore division will also dispatch 50 additional buses to Mangalore, Udupi, and Kundapura on the same day, with those buses also returning on December 3.

Diwali 2024: What is silent Diwali? Where it is celebrated?

Concerns over rural transport

The operation of these special buses raises concerns about potential shortages in rural areas. During the Dussehra festival, rural transport faced significant challenges, impacting local residents. Despite these issues, transport authorities have assured that extra buses will be deployed to minimize inconvenience this time around. KSRTC officials have confirmed that additional services will be in place, especially considering the Chief Minister's visit to Puttur on November 2.

Why are fares increasing?

KSRTC officials have raised questions about the rationale behind the fare increases for special bus services during the festival season. They acknowledge that running additional buses incurs higher costs, particularly since a bus returning from the coast to Bengaluru often travels empty. As a result, passengers may see fare increases of around 20% for these services. However, private bus operators are reportedly charging fares up to four times higher, leading to complaints from travelers about the lack of regulatory action to curb these excessive rates.

During this Diwali period, KSRTC is committed to ensuring that those travelling from Bengaluru to various coastal destinations will not encounter any major difficulties. Jaishanth Kumar, the Traffic Controller for KSRTC Puttur, emphasized the agency's dedication to facilitating smooth transportation for rural residents.

Hasanamba temple in Hassan: Opens only once a year during Deepavali

Competitive fare hikes

In addition to bus fare increases, the costs of private tourist buses and flights have also seen significant rises. On November 30, fares for private tourist buses from Bengaluru to Mangalore will range from a minimum of Rs 1,500 to a maximum of Rs 3,249. Similarly, airfares for flights between Bengaluru and Mangalore have escalated, with prices jumping from Rs 3,829 to Rs 5,620 on November 30, and from Rs 5,153 to as high as Rs 17,757 for flights returning from Mangalore to Bengaluru on December 3. 

With the double impact of the festival and weekend travel, passengers are urged to plan ahead and prepare for potential fare increases as they make their holiday arrangements.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will resign after by elections says BJP leader BY Vijayendra vkp

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will resign after by-elections, says BJP leader BY Vijayendra

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams HD Kumaraswamy ahead of by elections Shiggavi vkp

Enough of Kumaraswamy's tears, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah ahead of Shiggavi by-election

Are Kannadigas losing ground in Bengaluru job market vkp

Are Kannadigas losing ground in Bengaluru's job market?

Only 15% of BE graduates secure jobs says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

Only 15% of BE graduates secure jobs, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru BBMP orders vacating buildings on Rajakaluve encroachments by November 15 vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP orders vacating buildings on Rajakaluve encroachments by November 15

Recent Stories

8 negative effects of strict parenting on children ATG

8 negative effects of strict parenting on children

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Tawang AJR

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Tawang

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios RTM

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios RTM

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios

World Test Championship points table: India's final chances in jeopardy after NZ clinch historic series win snt

World Test Championship points table: India's final chances in jeopardy after NZ clinch historic series win

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon