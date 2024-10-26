Karnataka: Bus fares likely to increase during Diwali 2024

For Diwali, KSRTC will operate over 760 special buses from Bengaluru to the coast, but rural transport may face disruptions. Fares for both buses and flights are increasing significantly. Passengers are advised to plan due to expected fare hikes during the festive season.

On the occasion of Diwali, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is set to operate over 760 special buses from Bengaluru to the coastal regions. However, this surge in service could lead to disruptions in rural transport. In addition, private tourist buses have also announced their special services for the festive season.

This year, travellers can expect a hike in fares across various modes of transport, including airlines and private tourist buses. KSRTC’s Puttur and Mangalore divisions have organized special buses that will run from Bengaluru to the coast on November 30, returning on December 3. Specifically, 60 buses from Bengaluru will serve destinations such as Puttur, Sulya, Belthangadi, Dharmasthala, and Kukke Subrahmanya on November 30, with an equal number returning to Bengaluru on December 3. The Mangalore division will also dispatch 50 additional buses to Mangalore, Udupi, and Kundapura on the same day, with those buses also returning on December 3.



Concerns over rural transport

The operation of these special buses raises concerns about potential shortages in rural areas. During the Dussehra festival, rural transport faced significant challenges, impacting local residents. Despite these issues, transport authorities have assured that extra buses will be deployed to minimize inconvenience this time around. KSRTC officials have confirmed that additional services will be in place, especially considering the Chief Minister's visit to Puttur on November 2.

Why are fares increasing?

KSRTC officials have raised questions about the rationale behind the fare increases for special bus services during the festival season. They acknowledge that running additional buses incurs higher costs, particularly since a bus returning from the coast to Bengaluru often travels empty. As a result, passengers may see fare increases of around 20% for these services. However, private bus operators are reportedly charging fares up to four times higher, leading to complaints from travelers about the lack of regulatory action to curb these excessive rates.

During this Diwali period, KSRTC is committed to ensuring that those travelling from Bengaluru to various coastal destinations will not encounter any major difficulties. Jaishanth Kumar, the Traffic Controller for KSRTC Puttur, emphasized the agency's dedication to facilitating smooth transportation for rural residents.



Competitive fare hikes

In addition to bus fare increases, the costs of private tourist buses and flights have also seen significant rises. On November 30, fares for private tourist buses from Bengaluru to Mangalore will range from a minimum of Rs 1,500 to a maximum of Rs 3,249. Similarly, airfares for flights between Bengaluru and Mangalore have escalated, with prices jumping from Rs 3,829 to Rs 5,620 on November 30, and from Rs 5,153 to as high as Rs 17,757 for flights returning from Mangalore to Bengaluru on December 3.

With the double impact of the festival and weekend travel, passengers are urged to plan ahead and prepare for potential fare increases as they make their holiday arrangements.

