Diwali 2024: What is silent Diwali? Where it is celebrated?

Lifestyle
Diwali will be celebrated on Thursday, October 31st. There are some villages in the country where the practice of celebrating Silent Diwali is observed.
Silent Diwali is a new concept in which this festival is celebrated peacefully without noise and firecrackers. That's why this concept is called Silent Diwali.
Silent Diwali is celebrated in 7 villages of Tamil Nadu- Sellappampalayam, Vadamugam Vellode, Semmandamppalayam, Karukkankattu Valasu, Pungampadi and 2 others.
In these villages, no one bursts firecrackers on Diwali, nor makes any other loud noises. People celebrate Diwali with each other by putting up lights and lamps in their homes.
Silent Diwali is observed here to protect rare bird species in the nearby sanctuary, a tradition begun to avoid disturbing them.
About 23 years ago, all the villagers together proposed to celebrate Silent Diwali. This decision was taken with everyone's consent. Locals still stand by it.