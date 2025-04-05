Lifestyle

Celebrate Ramnavami with perfect suji halwa: Step-by-step recipe

Ingredients for Sooji Halwa

Sooji- 1 cup, Sugar- ¾ cup, Water or Milk- 2.5 cups (1.5 cups water + 1 cup milk), Desi Ghee ½ cup, Cashews, Almonds, Raisins- 2-3 tbsp (chopped), Cardamom powder and Saffron

Tips for Making Halwa

Adding milk to halwa makes it richer and creamier. Always keep the ratio of ghee and sooji at 1:2. If you want it a little less sweet, take ⅔ cup of sugar.

Roast the Sooji

Heat ½ cup of desi ghee in a thick-bottomed pan. Add 1 cup of sooji and roast on medium heat until golden brown and fragrant, stirring continuously to avoid burning.

Fry the Dry Fruits

Take a small tadka pan and add a little ghee to it. Fry cashews, almonds, and raisins until lightly golden and set aside.

Prepare the Sugar Syrup

In a pan, add 2.5 cups of water and milk and mix ¾ cup of sugar in it. Also add cardamom powder and saffron. Cook until it comes to a boil so that the sugar dissolves completely.

Mix Sooji and Sugar Syrup

Gradually add the prepared sugar syrup to the roasted sooji, stirring continuously. Cook for 3-5 minutes until the halwa thickens and begins to leave the sides of the pan.

Add Dry Fruits

Add the fried dry fruits and mix well. Cover and leave it closed for 2 minutes. Use the prepared halwa as an offering on Ram Navami or eat it as is.

Rice Water Beauty Secret: Top benefits for skin, hair growth & acne

Career tips: 6 Skills that keep you employed in any market

Top 5 careers that can't be replaced by AI

Jackfruit: 6 reasons why you should not have this fruit in Summer