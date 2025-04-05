Celebrate Ramnavami with perfect suji halwa: Step-by-step recipe

Lifestyle
Sooji- 1 cup, Sugar- ¾ cup, Water or Milk- 2.5 cups (1.5 cups water + 1 cup milk), Desi Ghee ½ cup, Cashews, Almonds, Raisins- 2-3 tbsp (chopped), Cardamom powder and Saffron
Adding milk to halwa makes it richer and creamier. Always keep the ratio of ghee and sooji at 1:2. If you want it a little less sweet, take ⅔ cup of sugar.
Heat ½ cup of desi ghee in a thick-bottomed pan. Add 1 cup of sooji and roast on medium heat until golden brown and fragrant, stirring continuously to avoid burning.
Take a small tadka pan and add a little ghee to it. Fry cashews, almonds, and raisins until lightly golden and set aside.
In a pan, add 2.5 cups of water and milk and mix ¾ cup of sugar in it. Also add cardamom powder and saffron. Cook until it comes to a boil so that the sugar dissolves completely.
Gradually add the prepared sugar syrup to the roasted sooji, stirring continuously. Cook for 3-5 minutes until the halwa thickens and begins to leave the sides of the pan.
Add the fried dry fruits and mix well. Cover and leave it closed for 2 minutes. Use the prepared halwa as an offering on Ram Navami or eat it as is.
Rice Water Beauty Secret: Top benefits for skin, hair growth & acne
Career tips: 6 Skills that keep you employed in any market
Top 5 careers that can't be replaced by AI
Jackfruit: 6 reasons why you should not have this fruit in Summer