Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan 'nervous' ahead of directorial debut? Here's what he said

Read Full Article

Last week, Rakesh Roshan announced that he would be passing on the directorial responsibilities of Krrish 4 to his son, Hrithik Roshan. While Rakesh Roshan successfully helmed the previous three films in the Krrish franchise, Hrithik is now preparing to make his directorial debut with the upcoming installment. Recently, at an event, Hrithik confirmed that he would once again be stepping behind the camera. He acknowledged that this new role would be challenging and mentioned that he would need all the good luck and encouragement possible.

At an event in Atlanta, USA, hosted by Sophie Choudry, Hrithik was shown an old picture of himself working behind the camera. Reflecting on the moment, he recalled that the picture was taken during the making of Koyla, a film in which he was involved behind the scenes. He explained that his role at the time was directing the making of the film, and now, after years, he was returning to directing. Wishing himself luck, he expressed both excitement and nervousness about this new venture.

When asked to confirm whether he would be directing Krrish 4, Hrithik responded by saying that the audience was already aware of it. As the crowd cheered, he reiterated his nervousness and emphasized how much he would appreciate support and encouragement.

During the same event, Hrithik was also asked about his favorite co-star. He named Jr. NTR, with whom he recently worked in War 2, and praised him as an incredible teammate. Expressing enthusiasm about their collaboration, he stated that they had done something remarkable in the film and eagerly anticipated the audience’s reaction. Additionally, he confirmed that War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, would be released on August 14.

ALSO READ: 'Ground Zero' new poster OUT: Emraan Hashmi impresses; trailer to release on THIS date

Returning to the topic of Hrithik's directorial debut, Rakesh Roshan had previously shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. In the post, he reminisced about launching Hrithik as an actor 25 years ago and expressed his pride in seeing him step into the role of a director. He revealed that both he and Aditya Chopra were backing Hrithik in this new endeavor, referring to Krrish 4 as their most ambitious project. He extended his best wishes and blessings for Hrithik’s success in this new role.

Krrish 4 is reportedly in the pre-production stage and is expected to begin filming in early 2026, with Aditya Chopra backing the project.

Latest Videos