Ram Navami 2025: 5 rituals you can do for happiness and prosperity

Ram Navami on April 6th

This time festival of Ram Navami is on Sunday. Many auspicious yogas are also being formed on this day. Auspicious results are obtained by doing some special things on Ram Navami

Worship Lord Shri Ram

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, worship Lord Shri Ram with proper rituals. Offer yellow clothes to Shri Ram. Offer yellow flowers. Offer saffron kheer

Chant mantras

If there are some problems in your life, then on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, chant the mantras of Lord Shri Ram with a rosary of Tulsi

Donate to the needy

Donating to the needy has special significance on Ram Navami. On this day, whatever item you want to donate, first dedicate it to Shri Ram, and later distribute it among the poor

Offer these things

Yellow colored sweets or fruits are mainly offered to Lord Shri Ram. Or you can also offer saffron-flavored kheer or halwa to God on Ram Navami

Light a lamp in the evening

Light lamps on both sides of the main door of your house in the evening. Apart from this, definitely light a lamp under the Tulsi plant, on the roof of the house and on the Peepal

