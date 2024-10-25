Hasanamba temple in Hassan: Opens only once a year during Deepavali

The Hasanamba Temple, known for opening only during Diwali, welcomed devotees after a year. The temple allows 24-hour darshan for devotees.

Hasanamba Temple

24-hour darshan of Hasanamba Devi is allowed this year. Devotees can easily have darshan without any hindrance. The public was not allowed inside the temple on the first day, Thursday. Nevertheless, devotees flocked to see Hasanamba Devi. From today, the public will be allowed inside the temple.

Hasanamba Temple Opening Ceremony

The doors of Sri Hasanamba Devi Temple, the presiding deity of Hassan district, were opened yesterday (Thursday) at 12:15 PM according to this year's almanac. Devotees are allowed to visit the deity until November 3. The opening ceremony was attended by dignitaries and officials.

Hasanamba Temple: A Diwali Tradition

24-hour darshan is allowed this year. The Hasanamba Temple in Karnataka is unique, opening only once a year for Diwali. After 7 days, the temple closes until the next Diwali.

The Miracle of Hasanamba Temple

Opened for only 7 days during Diwali, the temple is then closed until the following year. The lit lamps, flowers, and offerings reportedly remain fresh throughout the year, adding to the temple's mystique.

Hasanamba Temple Reopens After a Year

The flowers and offerings remain fresh even after a year. Located 180 km from Bengaluru, this 12th-century temple, formerly Simhasanapuri, holds many unique legends.

The Legend of Hasanamba Temple

Legends tell of a demon, Andhakasuran, who gained invisibility. Yogeshwari Devi, created by Lord Shiva, vanquished the demon, giving rise to the temple's origin story.

Hasanamba Temple: A Yearly Spectacle

The temple, open for 7 days during Diwali, closes after the Bali Padyami celebrations. Thousands of devotees visit to worship Goddess Jagadamba.

Hasanamba Temple's Year-Long Closure

A ghee lamp is lit, and the sanctum is adorned with flowers and rice offerings. Locals claim these remain fresh even after a year.

