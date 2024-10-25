Hasanamba temple in Hassan: Opens only once a year during Deepavali

The Hasanamba Temple, known for opening only during Diwali, welcomed devotees after a year. The temple allows 24-hour darshan for devotees.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 4:35 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 4:35 PM IST

Hasanamba Temple

24-hour darshan of Hasanamba Devi is allowed this year. Devotees can easily have darshan without any hindrance. The public was not allowed inside the temple on the first day, Thursday. Nevertheless, devotees flocked to see Hasanamba Devi. From today, the public will be allowed inside the temple.

article_image2

Hasanamba Temple Opening Ceremony

The doors of Sri Hasanamba Devi Temple, the presiding deity of Hassan district, were opened yesterday (Thursday) at 12:15 PM according to this year's almanac. Devotees are allowed to visit the deity until November 3. The opening ceremony was attended by dignitaries and officials.

article_image3

Hasanamba Temple: A Diwali Tradition

24-hour darshan is allowed this year. The Hasanamba Temple in Karnataka is unique, opening only once a year for Diwali. After 7 days, the temple closes until the next Diwali.

article_image4

The Miracle of Hasanamba Temple

Opened for only 7 days during Diwali, the temple is then closed until the following year. The lit lamps, flowers, and offerings reportedly remain fresh throughout the year, adding to the temple's mystique.

article_image5

Hasanamba Temple Reopens After a Year

The flowers and offerings remain fresh even after a year. Located 180 km from Bengaluru, this 12th-century temple, formerly Simhasanapuri, holds many unique legends.

article_image6

The Legend of Hasanamba Temple

Legends tell of a demon, Andhakasuran, who gained invisibility. Yogeshwari Devi, created by Lord Shiva, vanquished the demon, giving rise to the temple's origin story.

article_image7

Hasanamba Temple: A Yearly Spectacle

The temple, open for 7 days during Diwali, closes after the Bali Padyami celebrations. Thousands of devotees visit to worship Goddess Jagadamba.

article_image8

Hasanamba Temple's Year-Long Closure

A ghee lamp is lit, and the sanctum is adorned with flowers and rice offerings. Locals claim these remain fresh even after a year.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru building collapse Owner Muniraja oversaw construction via WhatsApp video calls reveals probe vkp

Bengaluru building collapse: Owner Muniraja oversaw construction via WhatsApp video calls, reveals probe

Bengaluru SHOCKER Enraged woman hurls abuses to traffic policeman in Hindi stamps cop foot WATCH vkp

Bengaluru SHOCKER: Enraged woman hurls abuses to traffic policeman in Hindi, stamps cop's foot (WATCH)

AB de Villiers Dhanyavadagalu message following Hall of Fame milestone wins Kannadigas hearts vkp

AB de Villiers' 'Dhanyavadagalu' message following Hall of Fame milestone wins Kannadigas hearts

SWR to run one way special trains for Deepavali 2024 festive rush Read this vkp

SWR to run one-way special trains for Deepavali 2024 festive rush; Read

Bengaluru man's cook hires his own cook, internet goes wild with 'Ratatouille' jokes! AJR

Bengaluru man's cook hires his own cook, internet goes wild with 'Ratatouille' jokes!

Recent Stories

7 Israelis charged with spying for Iran, carrying out 600 missions, collecting info on army bases shk

7 Israelis charged with spying for Iran, carrying out 600 missions, collecting info on army bases

cricket IND vs NZ 2024: New Zealand dominates India on Day 2 scr

IND vs NZ 2024: New Zealand dominates India on Day 2

football Neymar vs Novak Djokovic: Al-Hilal star and tennis icon's epic career quiz showdown wins hearts (WATCH) snt

Neymar vs Novak Djokovic: Al-Hilal star and tennis icon's epic career quiz showdown wins hearts (WATCH)

Airlines grapple with wave of bomb threats affecting over 25 flights today; check details AJR

Airlines grapple with wave of bomb threats affecting over 25 flights today; check details

Forget Aryan Khan and Sara Ali Khan: Meet the wealthiest star kid in Bollywood NTI

Forget Aryan Khan and Sara Ali Khan: Meet the wealthiest star kid in Bollywood

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon