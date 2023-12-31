Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: BJP State president challenges govt to probe alleged COVID scam during BSY tenure

    Amidst the accusations levied by MLA Basan Gowda Patil Yatna regarding a purported COVID scam, BJP state president B. Y. Vijayendra has taken a bold stance, challenging the Karnataka government to conduct a thorough investigation. The political arena in Karnataka is currently ignited with a war of words between the administration and the opposition, triggered by Yatna's claims of financial irregularities to the tune of 40 thousand crores during the tenure of former Chief Minister B.S Yediyurappa.
     

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Dec 31, 2023, 1:14 PM IST


    Addressing the media on Saturday, Vijayendra emphatically challenged the state government to delve into the allegations of a 40-thousand-crore COVID scam during former Chief Minister Yediyurappa's government. Vijayendra, while responding to Yatna's accusations, stressed the importance of conducting an impartial investigation without any preconceived notions targeting Yediyurappa. 

    In a press conference, he dismissed the allegations of a COVID scam as baseless and far from the truth. He asserted that serious allegations warrant responses but characterised Yatnal's claims as "childish accusations." The BJP state president went further to challenge the accuser, Yatnal, to provide relevant documents supporting the allegations. As of now, no individuals openly criticizing Yediyurappa and his family have lodged an official complaint, clarified Vijayendra. 
    While refraining from naming Yatna explicitly, he emphasised that neither he nor party leaders have visited the central leadership in Delhi to criticise or complain about anyone. Vijayendra emphasized that the central leadership has not demanded any disciplinary action at this point but has left the door open for future decisions based on the evolving situation. 

    Vijayendra highlighted that the central leadership will make decisions regarding individuals who will make open statements, depending on how the situation unfolds. Vijayendra made it clear that the leaders at the Center would determine any decisions on open statements, while maintaining that he did not gossip or complain about anyone during his visit to Delhi.

