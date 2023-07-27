Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Amid signs of storm within Congress, MLAs meeting today may see turbulence

    Firewroks are expected when the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka meets a private hotel in Bengaluru on Thursday. That's because there have been multiple reports that have emerged in recent days about party MLAs upset with the ministers in the Siddaramaiah cabinet. 
     

    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 3:34 PM IST

    Ahead of the CLP meeting, senior Congress MLA BR Patil clarified that he had not made any requests for any sanctioning of funds and grants via letter. While stating that the letter was a hoax, Patil had alleged that the Opposition BJP had "manufactured a fake letterhead" and disseminated a letter in his name to cause a friction with Minister Priyank Kharge.

    On Thursday evening, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will preside over a meeting of the CLP. The meeting also comes amid speculations about a conspiracy being hatched to overthrow the government.

    former Legislative Council Opposition Leader BK Hariprasad's recent statement that he could even 'pull down the chief minister' sparked a heated debate within the Congress circles. The debate ensured after a letter, allegedly sent by BR Patil went viral, complaining that the minister was refusing to cooperate and instead demanded payment from a third party.
     30 Karnataka Congress MLAs criticise their own ministers, complain to CM Siddaramaiah

    Siddaramaiah later announced that Patil had not sent any letter requesting for sanctions and grants. Given this context, Thursday's legislative party meeting may see MLAs venting their frustration with their minister and the paucity of funding for the constituency.

    It is most likely that the discussion in the CLP meeting will be about ways and means to counter the allegations being leveled by the Opposition parties against the government, how to create a feel-good factor among the people about the implementation of five guarantees and preparations to be made for the next Lok Sabha elections. 

    It is also being said that a warning is likely to be issued to those who give anti-party statements.

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would be attending the meeting at a hotel in the city alongside AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, KPCC president D.K.Shivakumar, and Science and Technology Minister NS Bosaraju, along with all the other MLAs, Parishad members, and MPs being present there.

