30 Karnataka Congress MLAs criticise their own ministers, complain to CM Siddaramaiah

In a development that has sent shockwaves in Karnataka's political landscape, tension has begun to mount for the Congress government as party Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) have lodged a series of complaints against prominent ministers in the Siddaramaiah cabinet.

This development comes after a span of two months, during which the government had seemingly enjoyed a period of relative stability. The grievances raised by the MLAs have further intensified the already-charged atmosphere, raising questions about the ministers' actions and potentially casting a shadow on the government's credibility.

Discontent has erupted within a mere two months since the establishment of the Congress government. CM Siddaramaiah is expressing concerns over the prospects of safeguarding his government in light of current events. Over 30 MLAs have lodged a formal complaint against the cabinet ministers.

Senior MLAs have expressed their concerns over the lack of response from ministers. It is believed that ministers are reportedly refusing to acknowledge the transfer letters submitted by MLAs. In the complaint, they also alleged that they had requested funds from certain ministers which were promptly rejected.

In a recent interaction with the media, senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad asserted his ability to both appoint and dismiss individuals from the position of chief minister. Discontent has erupted within the party following BK Hariprasad's statement. The previously-concealed conflict between the Congress government and its ministers has now come to light.

Over 30 MLAs under the leadership of MLA Basavaraja Rayareddy have lodged formal complaints with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, expressing their grievances against the ministers in question. Tensions reportedly reached a boiling point during the most recent gathering of the legislative party where discontentment among MLAs turned into a heated exchange.

Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar claims ploy being hatched abroad to bring down Congress government

Several ministers have been accused of exceeding their limits of power and exhibiting authoritarian behaviour. According to the complaint, there are allegations that the appeals are not being heard.

Interestingly, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar made a statement regarding ongoing efforts to undermine the government. This revelation has further compounded the challenges faced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, as now even MLAs have turned against the government.