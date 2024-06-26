Karnataka: After petrol and milk price hike, auto drivers urge state govt to increase fares

Auto drivers in Karnataka urge the state government to revise fares amidst rising petrol and milk prices. The Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers Association seeks fare increases due to soaring costs of fuel and parts. They propose raising the minimum fare to ₹40 for the initial 2 km and ₹20 per subsequent km, highlighting the economic strain on their livelihoods.

In the wake of recent petrol and milk price hikes, associations of auto drivers and owners are urging the Karnataka state government to address the long-pending issue of auto fare revision.

Manjunath, President of the Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers Association, highlighted that auto fares have not been revised since December 20, 2021. The association is now demanding an immediate increase in fares to cope with the escalating costs of spare parts, gas, and petrol. According to Manjunath, the current minimum fare for the initial 2 km journey is ₹30, which should be raised to ₹40. Additionally, the fare for each subsequent kilometre should be increased from ₹15 to ₹20.



Numerous requests have been submitted to the Transport Department regarding this matter, but no action has been taken so far. The rising prices of essential components and fuels are placing a significant financial burden on auto drivers and owners. Manjunath emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that the department needs to act swiftly to alleviate the economic pressure on those in the auto-rickshaw industry.



The association's demands reflect the growing struggle faced by auto drivers and owners as they navigate the challenges of increased operational costs. Without a fare hike, they argue, the sustainability of their livelihoods is at risk.

Auto drivers and owners are hopeful that the government will respond promptly to their plea, ensuring fair compensation for their services in the face of rising expenses.

