Lifestyle

Isha Ambani Inspired Hairstyles for a Stylish and Elegant Look

Unique Fishtail Ponytail Hairstyle

If you want a unique look, you can adopt such a fishtail ponytail hairstyle like Isha Ambani. Such a look will add a different grace to short hair.

Long Braid Gajra Hairstyle

The fashion of Gajra is back again these days. If you want, you can apply a gajra of fresh flowers with a long braid like Isha Ambani. 

Half Up Half Open Hairstyle

To look different from everyone else in the party, you can also try such a different half up half open hairstyle. It will also be quite easy to make.

Messy Bun Hairstyle

Whether it is a saree or salwar suit, you can always look special by creating a messy bun hairstyle. You must try such a bun look once.

Soft Curl Hairstyle

If you also have slightly long hair like Isha Ambani, you can also create such a soft curl hairstyle. It goes with every look. 

Sleek Straight Hair

Straight open hair looks good in ethnic to western dresses. You can carry it with center to side parting, this hairstyle will never disappoint your look.

