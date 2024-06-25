BREAKING: Nandini Milk prices to increase Rs 2.10 per litre, effective tomorrow

Karnataka Milk Federation will increase Nandini milk prices by Rs 2.10 per litre, effective immediately, alongside adding 50 ml more milk per packet. President Bhimanaik highlighted the board's achievements, including leading milk collection in South India. Despite the hike, yoghurt prices remain unchanged, as the board aims to balance fair compensation for farmers with consumer interests.

Karnataka Milk Federation has announced a price hike for Nandini milk, effective tomorrow. The price increase will see an additional cost of Rs 2.10 per litre of milk purchased, impacting households across the state.

Alongside the price adjustment, each packet of Nandini milk will now contain 50 ml more milk to provide customers with better value. For instance, a standard half-litre packet will now contain 550 ml of milk, offering consumers a slight increase in quantity despite the price rise.



President Bhimanaik highlighted the current achievements of the Karnataka Milk Board, noting its position as the second-largest milk collector in the country and the leading entity in South India. With an impressive collection of 98.17 lakh litres of milk, the board is on track to surpass the milestone of one crore litres soon.

President Bhimanaik assured consumers that despite the price adjustment in milk, the rates for yoghurt and other dairy products would remain unchanged.

The board, comprising 27 lakh milk producers, emphasized its commitment to ensuring minimal impact on consumers while maintaining fair compensation for dairy farmers. President Bhimanaik expressed confidence in the board's ability to sustain quality and supply amidst these changes.



Here are the revised prices of various milk products from Nandini:

Blue packet milk (Toned milk): Rs 42 to Rs 44

Blue packet (Homogenized toned milk): Rs 43 to Rs 45

Orange packet milk (Homogenized cow's milk): Rs 46 to Rs 48

Orange Special Milk: Rs 48 to Rs 50

Shubham milk: Rs 48 to Rs 50

Samriddhi Milk: Rs 51 to Rs 53

Shubham (Homogenized toned milk): Rs 49 to Rs 51

Shubham Gold Milk: Rs 49 to Rs 51

Shubham double-toned milk: Rs 41 to Rs 43

