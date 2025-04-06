Navya Naveli Nanda's Saree and Lehenga Styles for Modern Girls

Lifestyle
25+ girls can style a saree like Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Upgrading the look, they can style a blouse with lots of colorful embellishments.
Young girls can carry a golden sequin lehenga. They can wear it to weddings and parties. By wearing a flared, shiny lehenga, your overall look will be elegant.
A saree with a designer border will also look perfect on your look. This saree's border has embroidery with round designs. You can also carry a mirror work blouse with it.
You can wear a light-colored lehenga at in-house functions. This lehenga has a silver work border, along with exquisite embroidery all over the lehenga.
You can also carry an embroidery work saree in the office. This saree has turquoise and red embroidery on the border. Also, there are exquisite booties and heavy work on the pallu.
You can wear a light pink color silver border saree at an office function. The border of this plain saree has fine work with silver threads, which is making its look graceful.
Young girls like to wear sequin sarees the most. You can wear this type of saree at a wedding at relatives' place or at a friend's wedding function.
