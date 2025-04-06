user
user icon

Karnataka: Husband fatally stabs wife in Bengaluru over suspicion of infidelity

In Bengaluru, Krishnappa fatally stabbed his wife, Sharada, in public due to long-standing suspicions of infidelity. He planned the attack, purchasing knives and ambushing her after work, leading to his immediate arrest.

Karnataka: Husband fatally stabs wife in Bengaluru over suspicion of infidelity dmn
Deepu Mohan
Deepu Mohan
Published: Apr 6, 2025, 10:07 AM IST


Bengaluru: A gruesome murder shook the Electronics City area in Bengaluru on Friday night, as a 43-year-old man, Krishnappa, fatally stabbed his wife, K Sharada, in a public road in Chikkathoguru. The couple had been married for 17 years and had two children, but had been living separately for the past four years due to Krishnappa's persistent suspicions about Sharada's fidelity.

Also Read: Bengaluru: Scooter-borne men allegedly molests northeastern woman, brandishes knife at those who tried helping

According to police, Krishnappa had planned the attack, purchasing two knives and lying in wait for Sharada as she returned home from work at 8pm. He repeatedly stabbed her in the neck, and despite his attempts to flee, was quickly apprehended by bystanders and handed over to the police.

The couple's 15-year-old son had been living with Krishnappa in Bagepalli, while their 12-year-old daughter had been residing with Sharada. Police reported that Krishnappa had been accusing Sharada of infidelity for years, leading to their separation.

"Krishnappa travelled from Bagepalli with the intention of killing his wife," an officer said. "He was aware of her work schedule and targeted her as she walked home. Unfortunately, Sharada died on the spot." The police have taken Krishnappa into custody and are investigating the case further.

Also Read: Karnataka: Mill worker's body found naked with injury marks; murder suspected

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

When Medals Lose Their Shine: The Curious Case of Karnataka Police's Controversial CM Awardees shk

When Medals Lose Their Shine: The Curious Case of Karnataka Police’s Controversial CM Awardees | Opinion

Bengaluru: Scooter-borne men allegedly molests northeastern woman, brandishes knife at those who tried helping dmn

Bengaluru: Scooter-borne men allegedly molests northeastern woman, brandishes knife at those who tried helping

Karnataka: Mill worker's body found naked with injury marks; murder suspected shk

Karnataka: Mill worker's body found naked with injury marks; murder suspected

Karnataka: Five dead, 10 injured as van crashes into parked truck in Kalaburagi anr

Karnataka: Five dead, 10 injured as van crashes into parked truck in Kalaburagi

Unemployed for 3 years, Bengaluru man posts own obituary on LinkedIn: 'Thankyou industry leaders for ghosting' shk

Unemployed for 3 years, Bengaluru man posts own obituary on LinkedIn: 'Thankyou industry leaders for ghosting'

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: Sandeep Sharma hails Jofra Archer after RR's win over PBKS, dubs him 'world-class' snt

IPL 2025: Sandeep Sharma hails Jofra Archer after RR's win over PBKS, dubs him 'world-class'

New pension rule empowers women: Govt staff can nominate children instead of husband AJR

New pension rule empowers women: Govt staff can nominate children instead of husband

India's forex reserves hit USD 665.4 billion, highest jump in five months, says RBI dmn

India's forex reserves hit USD 665.4 billion, highest jump in five months, says RBI

Sri Lanka releases 14 Indian fishermen as a special gesture during PM Narendra Modi's visit snt

Sri Lanka releases 14 Indian fishermen as a special gesture during PM Narendra Modi’s visit

IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer reflects on PBKS' first loss as Jaiswal, Archer power RR to 50-run win snt

IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer reflects on PBKS' first loss as Jaiswal, Archer power RR to 50-run win

Recent Videos

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Promises Health Boost with Ayushman Yojana

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Promises Health Boost with Ayushman Yojana

Video Icon
PM Modi Receives Ceremonial Guard of Honour in Colombo

PM Modi Receives Ceremonial Guard of Honour in Colombo

Video Icon
Top 10 Garba Songs for Navratri 2025 | Dance Your Heart Out This Festive Season

Top 10 Garba Songs for Navratri 2025 | Dance Your Heart Out This Festive Season

Video Icon
Bollywood Bids Final Goodbye to Legend Manoj Kumar | Amitabh Bachchan | Prem Chopra | Salim Khan

Bollywood Bids Final Goodbye to Legend Manoj Kumar | Amitabh Bachchan | Prem Chopra | Salim Khan

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honors Tradition with ‘Kanya Pujan’ at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honors Tradition with ‘Kanya Pujan’ at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya

Video Icon