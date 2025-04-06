Karnataka: Husband fatally stabs wife in Bengaluru over suspicion of infidelity

Read Full Article



Bengaluru: A gruesome murder shook the Electronics City area in Bengaluru on Friday night, as a 43-year-old man, Krishnappa, fatally stabbed his wife, K Sharada, in a public road in Chikkathoguru. The couple had been married for 17 years and had two children, but had been living separately for the past four years due to Krishnappa's persistent suspicions about Sharada's fidelity.

According to police, Krishnappa had planned the attack, purchasing two knives and lying in wait for Sharada as she returned home from work at 8pm. He repeatedly stabbed her in the neck, and despite his attempts to flee, was quickly apprehended by bystanders and handed over to the police.

The couple's 15-year-old son had been living with Krishnappa in Bagepalli, while their 12-year-old daughter had been residing with Sharada. Police reported that Krishnappa had been accusing Sharada of infidelity for years, leading to their separation.

"Krishnappa travelled from Bagepalli with the intention of killing his wife," an officer said. "He was aware of her work schedule and targeted her as she walked home. Unfortunately, Sharada died on the spot." The police have taken Krishnappa into custody and are investigating the case further.

