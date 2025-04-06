Lifestyle

Instant Rava Idli: Easy Recipe for Quick Summer Breakfast

Ingredients:

  • Semolina/Rava – 1 cup
  • Yogurt – 1 cup
  • Eno Fruit Salt – 1 tsp
  • Salt – to taste
  • Water 
  • Ghee or oil 
  • Mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chilies

Make the batter:

In a bowl, mix semolina, yogurt, a little salt, and some water to make a thick batter. Cover and let it rest for 10–15 minutes.

Prepare the tempering:

Heat a little ghee in a pan, add mustard seeds, curry leaves, and finely chopped green chilies. You can also add grated carrots or beans if desired. Add this tempering.

Instant fluffing step:

Now add Eno to the batter and mix immediately. The batter will start to rise. (You can also add baking soda + lemon juice instead.)

Pour into molds:

Grease the idli molds and immediately pour the batter into the molds.

Steam:

Steam the idlis for 10–12 minutes on medium heat. Check with a toothpick – if it comes out clean, it's ready! Remove the idlis from the mold and serve hot with chutney.

