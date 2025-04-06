Lifestyle

5 ways to recognize Iron deficiency in body; Read on

Don't ignore these symptoms; it could be low iron levels in the body

Image credits: Getty

Iron

Iron is a vital mineral that helps red blood cells carry oxygen

Image credits: Getty

Boost immunity

Iron boosts immunity and helps maintain healthy skin, hair, and nails

Image credits: Getty

Know the symptoms

Learn about the symptoms that appear when iron levels are low in the body

Image credits: Getty

Feeling cold in feet and hands

The first symptom is feeling cold in the feet and hands

Image credits: Getty

Fatigue, tiredness

Excessive fatigue and tiredness are major symptoms in those with iron deficiency

Image credits: Getty

Shortness of breath

Shortness of breath is another symptom of low iron levels in the body

Image credits: Pixels

Frequent headaches

Frequent headaches are another symptom of low iron levels in the body

Image credits: Getty

Nails break easily

Brittle nails are also a sign of iron deficiency

Image credits: Getty

