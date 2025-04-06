5 ways to recognize Iron deficiency in body; Read on

Lifestyle
Don't ignore these symptoms; it could be low iron levels in the body
Iron is a vital mineral that helps red blood cells carry oxygen
Iron boosts immunity and helps maintain healthy skin, hair, and nails
Learn about the symptoms that appear when iron levels are low in the body
The first symptom is feeling cold in the feet and hands
Excessive fatigue and tiredness are major symptoms in those with iron deficiency
Shortness of breath is another symptom of low iron levels in the body
Frequent headaches are another symptom of low iron levels in the body
Brittle nails are also a sign of iron deficiency
