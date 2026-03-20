A ₹50–60 crore job scam in Davanagere cheated 200+ youths with fake government jobs. Farmers’ groups have issued a 15-day ultimatum, alleging police inaction and demanding arrests and refunds.

Davanagere: A massive job scam, worth between ₹50 to ₹60 crore, has come to light in Davanagere district's Channagiri taluk, and it's a story that's making waves across the state. Leaders of a farmers' association have demanded immediate and strict action against four people accused of cheating hundreds of unemployed youth by promising them government jobs.

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Speaking at a press conference in the city, Chinnasamudra Shekhara Naik, the district working president of the Raitha Sangha, named the accused. He said, "Manjanaik, Raghavendra Naik, Sunitha, and Sachin from Hireuda Thanda cheated unemployed people by giving them fake appointment letters. A complaint has already been filed at the Channagiri police station, but it's suspicious that no arrests have been made yet."

According to Naik, the accused promised jobs in various government departments like BESCOM, RDPR, and Excise. To make their scam look real, they even handed out fake appointment letters and cheques. Some victims were even given fake appointment orders for the post of Excise Inspector. "They were handing out cheques like they were bus tickets. This shows just how well-planned this whole thing was," he added.

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Police have not taken any strict action yet

The story gets worse. It's being said that the accused even admitted their guilt in front of senior police officers when the victims filed a complaint. Despite this, the police department has allegedly not taken any serious action. "CPI Ravish and some of his staff, who should be taking strict action, have failed to get justice for the complainants. We suspect they are protecting the accused," Naik said angrily.

The farmers' leaders also claimed that the accused used the scam money to buy land, farms, and bungalows in and around Channagiri. They said they would release all the documents related to these purchases soon.

The association has given a clear warning. If legal action isn't taken against the accused within 15 days, the State Raitha Sangha, Hasiru Sene, and State Raitha Mitra Sangha will hold a massive protest in front of the District Collector's and SP's offices.

State Secretary of the Raitha Sangha Mallashettyhalli Channabasappa, State Convener Vasanthakumar, H. Venkatesh of the Karnataka Raitha Mitra Sangha, and Santoshkumar were also present at the press conference.

Most of the victims are from the Lambani community

The accused took anywhere between ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh from each person, cheating over 200 people in total. A large number of the victims belong to the Lambani community, which is a Scheduled Caste. "All the accused must be arrested within 15 days, the money must be returned to these poor families, and justice must be served. If the authorities ignore this, we will surround the DC and SP offices in protest," Naik warned.

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