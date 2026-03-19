A 33-year-old man has been arrested in Mangaluru under the POCSO Act for allegedly assaulting a minor boy. Police acted on a family complaint and launched an investigation. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody, and further probe is underway.

In a disturbing incident that has deeply shocked the local community, Konaje police have arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy. The case came to light following a complaint filed by the victim’s family, prompting swift police action. The accused, identified as Ashish Poojary, was arrested on 18 March. He is the son of Manjunath and works in the logistics sector for a company based in Bejai.

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Accused Used Grooming Tactics

According to police sources, the accused allegedly used grooming tactics to gain the child’s trust. He is said to have lured the boy to a secluded location by offering snacks and pocket money before committing the assault. Such methods highlight the manipulative nature of the crime and the vulnerability of minors.

Also Read: Ghaziabad Horror: 4-Year-Old Lured With Chocolate, Raped And Killed By Neighbour

Disturbing Details Emerge During Investigation

Preliminary investigations have revealed further disturbing details. The accused is alleged to have shown obscene videos to the child on his mobile phone and encouraged inappropriate behaviour. Police are currently examining whether the offence was premeditated and if similar incidents may have occurred.

Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Taking the matter seriously, the police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case has been booked under Sections 4, 6, and 12 of the POCSO Act, as well as Section 75 of the BNS, ensuring stringent legal action.

Accused Sent to Judicial Custody

The accused, who hails from Madyar in Kotekar Post, was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. While the arrest marks a significant step in the investigation, police are continuing their probe to determine whether there may be additional victims.

Authorities Ensure Victim’s Identity Protection

Authorities are strictly adhering to legal guidelines under the POCSO Act to protect the identity of the minor. Disclosure of a child victim’s personal details is prohibited by law, and officials are taking all necessary precautions. The incident has raised serious concerns within the community and once again brought the critical issue of child safety into sharp focus.

Also Read: POCSO cases: Repeatedly summoning child victims must be avoided: Delhi HC