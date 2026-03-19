A severe LPG shortage in Shivamogga has forced hotels and street vendors to shut down, while some switch to firewood. The Indira Canteen in Holehonnur closed just three days after opening due to lack of gas supply, disappointing residents.

A severe shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has hit Shivamogga hard, forcing several hotels in the city to close down. Some hotel owners have even reverted to using traditional firewood stoves to keep their businesses running. The gas crisis has also significantly affected street food vendors. Many Gobi Manchurian and bajji stalls have shut shop, while long queues have been seen outside the few that remain open. The canteen at Shivamogga’s Country Club has also been closed due to the shortage.

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Indira Canteen Shuts Days After Inauguration

The biggest setback amid the crisis is the closure of the newly opened Indira Canteen in Holehonnur. The facility was forced to shut down on Tuesday, just three days after its inauguration, due to disruption in the supply of cooking gas. The shortage is reportedly linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has impacted LPG availability.

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Delayed Opening and Short-Lived Success

The canteen’s inauguration had already been delayed for several months, disappointing local residents. Following repeated appeals, local leaders raised the issue with ministers and officials, leading to its eventual opening on Saturday. The inauguration was attended by District in-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa, MLA Sharada Puryanaik, officials, and local leaders.

For two days, the canteen witnessed an overwhelming response, attracting larger-than-expected crowds for both breakfast and lunch. Visitors appreciated the service and quality of food, making it an instant success. However, the enthusiasm proved short-lived, as operations came to a halt soon after.

Closure Leaves Residents Disappointed

On Tuesday morning, residents who arrived for breakfast found the canteen closed, with a notice citing the non-availability of gas cylinders. The sudden shutdown left many people disappointed, especially those who had welcomed the canteen as an affordable food option in the area.

Opposition Flags Concerns Over Gas Supply

Interestingly, local opposition leaders had earlier warned about a possible gas shortage due to the Middle East crisis. They had reportedly advised against rushing the inauguration, suggesting that it would be better to wait until the situation stabilised. The current developments appear to reflect those concerns.

Also Read: Energy Crisis, Rising Prices: Pakistan Cancels Republic Day Parade As Fuel Shortage Hits Hard