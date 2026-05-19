The Indian Youth Congress has issued show-cause notices to four Karnataka Youth Congress office-bearers, including Deepika Reddy, after chaos and infighting erupted during a meeting at the KPCC office in Bengaluru.

The ongoing public rift between two factions within the Karnataka Youth Congress has now drawn the attention of the party’s national leadership in Delhi. Following the recent chaos and alleged indiscipline at the KPCC office in Bengaluru, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has issued show-cause notices to four key office-bearers, including State Vice President Deepika Reddy.

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The action comes after a confrontation between supporters of Youth Congress President Manjunath and Deepika Reddy escalated during a party meeting, causing embarrassment to the organisation after videos of the incident went viral on social media.

National Leadership Issues Stern Warning

The notice was issued by Nigam Bhandari, General Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress. In the communication, the leaders were accused of creating unnecessary disruption during meetings and damaging the organisation’s image through indiscipline.

“You hold a responsible position in the organisation, but your behaviour indicates that you have been creating unnecessary chaos during meetings and engaging in pre-planned actions that harm the organisation’s image. This is against party discipline,” the notice stated.

Leaders Who Received the Notice

The issuance of the notices has triggered fresh discussion within the Karnataka Youth Congress unit. The following office-bearers received notices from the party high command:

Deepika Reddy, Vice President

Sandeep, Vice President

Manjunath Chetti, Vice President

Nikhil Kondajji, General Secretary

Only 24 Hours Given to Respond

In a significant move, the party leadership has directed the leaders to submit their written explanations within 24 hours of receiving the notice.

Typically, party leaders are given nearly a week to respond to such notices. However, considering the seriousness of the incident, the high command shortened the response period.

“If a satisfactory explanation is not submitted within the stipulated time, disciplinary action will be initiated without any further warning,” Nigam Bhandari stated in the notice.

What Triggered the Clash?

The controversy began during a Youth Congress executive meeting held at the KPCC office a few days ago. During the meeting, President Manjunath reportedly removed certain office-bearers from their posts, leading to protests from supporters of Deepika Reddy’s faction.

The disagreement soon escalated into pushing and shoving between the two groups in the presence of senior party leaders. Videos of the confrontation later surfaced on social media, triggering criticism and causing embarrassment to the party leadership.

With the national leadership now directly intervening in the matter, political observers believe Manjunath’s faction may have gained an advantage. Attention is now focused on how Deepika Reddy and the other leaders respond to the notices.