A Reddit post showcasing a luxurious three-bedroom flat in Bengaluru, priced at a staggering ₹6.5 crore, has gone viral. The opulent apartment on Millers Road has sparked a heated online debate, with some calling it a 'dream house' and others criticising the exorbitant price as a reflection of the city's inaccessible housing market.

A Reddit post featuring an opulent three-bedroom flat in Bengaluru has generated a lot of comments online. Some users are amazed by the house, while others are sceptical of its staggering 6.5 crore price tag. Details of a luxurious flat in the city's affluent Millers Road, Benson Town district were included in the article, which was posted on the Reddit group "BangaloreRealEstates." The flat itself received positive reviews, but its exorbitant cost also sparked internet backlash.

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The ad states that the 2,850-square-foot north-facing apartment has three bedrooms, a servant quarters and two parking spaces. The buyer would also have access to a kids' play area and a swimming pool if they purchased the flat. The sixth-floor, fully furnished flat was advertised for 6.5 crore. The listing includes photos of spacious, well-lit rooms with netted patios and high-end lighting fixtures. The main bedroom was also seen in one photo.

A Look At Viral Reddit Post

How Did Social Media React?

The post drew mixed reactions on Reddit. While some users called it their “dream house”, others said the price reflected just how inaccessible premium housing in Bengaluru has become.

“Dream house. I'm earning 30lpa but come from a lower middle class background. No matter how much I work, I'll never be able to afford it,” wrote one user. “Beautiful house,” said another.

But not everyone was convinced the apartment justified its price. “Useless, cramped, overpriced abode,” one comment read. Another user questioned, “Why so much for just an apartment?”