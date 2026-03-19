Heavy rain at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport turned parts of the terminal into a ‘mini waterfall,’ causing waterlogging and flight disruptions. Social media videos went viral, raising concerns about airport infrastructure and drainage systems.

The Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) witnessed an unusual and concerning sight on Wednesday night, as heavy rainfall in Bengaluru caused water to leak from its rooftop, turning parts of the terminal into a mini waterfall. Videos shared on social media went viral within hours, showing water gushing from holes in the roof, spilling into the terminal, and raising questions about the airport’s infrastructure. The downpour also caused flooding outside the airport, with drainage pipes overflowing and a manhole nearby gushing water, leaving the surrounding area submerged.

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Flights Diverted Amid Water Leakage

The heavy rain and water accumulation disrupted airport operations significantly. Reports stated that around 30 flights were diverted, and passengers faced delays at Terminal 1 due to the roof leaks and waterlogging. This is not the first time the Bengaluru airport has experienced such problems. Previous visuals and photographs have shown leaking roofs and water accumulation during heavy rainfall, prompting concerns about the airport’s ability to handle extreme weather conditions.

Flooding Outside the Airport

Apart from the roof leakage, water was seen pouring out of drainage pipes outside the airport. One manhole near the entrance gushed so much water that the surrounding area was completely flooded, adding to the inconvenience for passengers and staff. The recurrence of such incidents has raised public debate regarding Bengaluru’s urban infrastructure and the planning of key facilities like the international airport.

Social Media Reacts To The Incident

The viral videos sparked a variety of reactions on social media:

One user commented: “Every piece of infrastructure has a design capacity limit - same goes for these drains. Generally, designers create these elements taking into account 20/30/50 year weather and rainfall data etc into account. When excess rainfall occurs in a very short span of time, the capacities are temporarily overwhelmed and such overflow events occur. Yesterday was one such event where a trail of destruction was left across the city. Nothing earth shattering here to be worries about.”

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Another user joked: “Don’t worry the green interior makes it beautiful. Watering those plants r easy.”

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These reactions show a mix of concern and humour, reflecting Bengaluru residents’ resilience in the face of recurring urban flooding issues.

Questions Raised About Infrastructure Preparedness

The repeated waterlogging incidents at Kempegowda International Airport highlight the challenges of maintaining metropolitan infrastructure capable of handling sudden and heavy rainfall.

Experts point out that while airport structures are designed for standard weather patterns, extreme events, like Wednesday’s downpour, often expose vulnerabilities in drainage and roofing systems. Authorities may need to assess the airport’s drainage capacity and roof integrity to prevent similar situations in the future.