Hubballi Airport has become the first Airports Authority of India-operated airport in Karnataka to receive a high-tech Mobile Command Post vehicle equipped with advanced communication, surveillance and emergency response systems.

Hubballi Airport has strengthened its emergency response capabilities with the introduction of a state-of-the-art Mobile Command Post (MCP) vehicle designed to handle critical situations such as accidents, security threats, emergencies and hijacking incidents. With this addition, Hubballi has become the first airport in Karnataka operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to receive such an advanced command facility.

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Airport officials said the vehicle will significantly improve on-ground coordination during emergencies by enabling authorities to monitor situations in real time and make quick decisions directly from the site.

High-Tech Vehicle Introduced at Hubballi Airport

Hubballi Airport Director Rupesh Kumar shared details about the newly introduced Mobile Command Post vehicle. According to him, the vehicle was built at a cost of approximately ₹87 lakh and has seating and operational space for up to 10 personnel at a time.

The advanced vehicle is equipped with modern communication systems, live surveillance support and mobile operational facilities to help officials manage emergency situations more effectively.

Why Hubballi Airport Was Chosen First?

The Airports Authority of India currently operates four airports in Karnataka, including Hubballi, Belagavi, Kalaburagi and Mysuru.

Among these airports, Hubballi records the highest passenger traffic, making it the top priority for the deployment of the Mobile Command Post vehicle.

Officials explained that during emergencies where normal office-based operations may become difficult, the MCP vehicle will function as a fully equipped mobile coordination centre. It will help multiple rescue and emergency response agencies work together efficiently from a single operational platform.

Advanced Communication and Surveillance Features

The Mobile Command Post vehicle has been equipped with several advanced technological features aimed at ensuring uninterrupted communication and surveillance during emergencies.

Uninterrupted Communication Systems

The vehicle includes Very High Frequency (VHF) and Ultra High Frequency (UHF) communication systems. These systems will enable constant coordination with Air Traffic Control (ATC), the airport fire services department and security personnel.

Satellite Connectivity and Internet Access

To avoid communication disruptions in areas with weak or unavailable mobile signals, the vehicle is fitted with satellite communication links and high-speed Wi-Fi internet facilities.

Live CCTV and Drone Monitoring

Inside the vehicle, large video walls and multiple display monitors provide live visuals captured through CCTV cameras and drones.

This setup offers officials a comprehensive 360-degree view of the airport premises and surrounding areas, helping authorities monitor situations accurately and respond quickly during emergencies.