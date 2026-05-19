Elephant Marthanda died after suffering severe injuries in a violent clash with another elephant at Karnataka’s Dubare Elephant Camp in Kodagu. The incident occurred a day after a Chennai tourist lost her life during the fight.

Tragedy continues to unfold at the famous Dubare Elephant Camp in Karnataka’s Kodagu district. A day after a tourist from Chennai lost her life during a violent clash between two elephants at the camp, elephant Marthanda, who was critically injured in the incident, has also died despite intensive treatment by veterinarians.

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The incident has left forest officials, mahouts and local residents in shock, while also raising serious concerns about safety measures and elephant management at the tourist camp.

Double Tragedy at Dubare Camp

The tragic sequence of events began on Monday afternoon when two elephants, Marthanda and Kanjan, suddenly turned aggressive and started fighting during a bathing session at the camp.

Amid the chaos, a tourist from Chennai identified as Jinnu got caught between the elephants and died on the spot after suffering severe injuries. Following her death, Marthanda also succumbed to his injuries, dealing another blow to the Forest Department and animal lovers.

Marthanda Succumbs to Severe Injuries

According to officials, Kanjan attacked Marthanda aggressively during the fight, inflicting deep injuries on the stomach, behind the ear and on the legs with his tusks. The attack reportedly caused severe internal injuries and heavy blood loss.

A veterinary team led by Dr Mujeeb worked throughout the night to save the elephant. However, despite continuous treatment and medical care, Marthanda did not respond and died on Tuesday.

Mahouts and Staff Left Heartbroken

The news of Marthanda’s death left mahouts and staff members at the camp devastated. Several were reportedly seen in tears after learning that the elephant could not be saved.

Marthanda was known for his calm nature and had participated in several Forest Department operations over the years. He was also popular among tourists visiting the Dubare camp.

His death has cast a sombre atmosphere over the entire camp premises.

Questions Raised Over Safety and Negligence

The incident has triggered questions regarding safety arrangements and elephant handling practices at the camp.

Concerns are being raised over whether there was a lapse in coordination among the mahouts while the elephants were being bathed and whether adequate measures were in place to control the animals if they became aggressive.

Following the incident, the Dubare Elephant Camp has been closed to tourists for two days. Senior Forest Department officials are currently at the site, and further investigation into the incident is underway.

The tragedy, which claimed the lives of both a tourist and an elephant, has once again highlighted the risks involved in wildlife management and the need for strict safety protocols at such tourist destinations.