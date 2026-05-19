A 37-year-old cab driver was found dead inside his parked car with the air-conditioner on in north Bengaluru’s Nelagedarahalli. Locals alerted police after the vehicle remained stationary for hours. Preliminary reports suggest cardiac arrest.

In a tragic incident in north Bengaluru, a 37-year-old cab driver was found dead inside his parked vehicle with the air-conditioner switched on near Nelagedarahalli on Monday morning. The incident came to light after locals noticed the car remaining stationary for a prolonged period, raising suspicion.

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The deceased has been identified as Puneeth, a resident of HMT Layout and originally from Channarayapatna in Hassan district. He had moved to Bengaluru around a month ago and was working as a cab driver with a private company.

Car Parked for Long Time Raises Suspicion

According to locals, Puneeth had parked his cab by the roadside around 10 am. When the vehicle remained unmoved for several hours, residents in the area grew concerned and decided to check on it.

Driver Found Unresponsive Inside Vehicle

Around noon, a few locals approached the car and found Puneeth lying motionless inside the locked vehicle. As there was no response, they broke open the window using a stone to gain access and opened the door.

Rushed to Hospital, Declared Dead

With the assistance of police, the driver was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. However, doctors confirmed that he had already died. Preliminary reports suggest that he may have suffered a cardiac arrest.

Investigation Underway

Police have taken up the case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further details are awaited.