IMD issues red alert to 8 districts in Karnataka as heavy rainfall expected on June 24

The Meteorological Department has raised serious concerns as Karnataka braces for heavy rainfall across several districts on June 24. In a recent update, the department issued a 'Red Alert' warning, signalling the possibility of very heavy rain in eight districts of the state.

The weather conditions have been increasingly volatile, with heavy downpours expected to intensify starting from June 22. The forecast indicates a likelihood of substantial rainfall in various regions, including South Inland and North Inland Karnataka, continuing until June 24.



Precautionary measures have been heightened with an 'Orange Alert' issued for three coastal districts on June 22, expanding to include additional districts such as Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Shimoga, Tumkur, Ramanagara, Mysore, Davangere, Chitradurga, Chamarajanagar, Haveri, Dharwad, and Bidar on June 23.

Specifically, a 'Yellow Alert' has been put in place for certain districts to prepare for moderate rainfall. The IMD has forecasted up to 20 cm of rainfall in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysore, and Shimoga on June 24, warranting the issuance of a 'Red Alert' due to the expected heavy rainfall.



For the same day, an 'Orange Alert' was declared for Mandya, Davangere, and Chamarajanagar districts, while districts like Haveri, Chitradurga, Ramnagar, and Tumkur have been placed under a 'Yellow Alert'.

Recent reports until 8:30 AM on Wednesday indicated varying amounts of rainfall across different districts, with Davangere and Parusharampur receiving 5 cm each, and Kumata, Honnavara, Londa, Kudalasangama, Chikkaballapur, and HD Kote receiving 3 cm each. Other districts such as Kundapur, Belthangadi, Ankola, Kota, Shirali, and Udupi recorded 2 cm of rainfall each.

