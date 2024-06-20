Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IMD issues red alert to 8 districts in Karnataka as heavy rainfall expected on June 24

    The Meteorological Department has issued a 'Red Alert' for eight Karnataka districts on June 24, anticipating heavy rainfall following volatile weather conditions. Precautions include 'Orange' and 'Yellow Alerts' for other districts, with significant rainfall expected across coastal and inland regions starting June 22, intensifying until June 24. Recent reports cite varying rainfall amounts in several districts.

    IMD issues red alert to 8 districts in Karnataka as heavy rainfall expected on June 24 vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 20, 2024, 9:52 AM IST

    The Meteorological Department has raised serious concerns as Karnataka braces for heavy rainfall across several districts on June 24. In a recent update, the department issued a 'Red Alert' warning, signalling the possibility of very heavy rain in eight districts of the state.

    The weather conditions have been increasingly volatile, with heavy downpours expected to intensify starting from June 22. The forecast indicates a likelihood of substantial rainfall in various regions, including South Inland and North Inland Karnataka, continuing until June 24.

    Karnataka: IMD issues Yellow alert to Bengaluru for 4 days, Orange alert to coastal districts for 7 days

    Precautionary measures have been heightened with an 'Orange Alert' issued for three coastal districts on June 22, expanding to include additional districts such as Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Shimoga, Tumkur, Ramanagara, Mysore, Davangere, Chitradurga, Chamarajanagar, Haveri, Dharwad, and Bidar on June 23.

    Specifically, a 'Yellow Alert' has been put in place for certain districts to prepare for moderate rainfall. The IMD has forecasted up to 20 cm of rainfall in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysore, and Shimoga on June 24, warranting the issuance of a 'Red Alert' due to the expected heavy rainfall.

    IMD forecasts 3 days of heacy rainfall for Karnataka: Bengaluru and coastal districts on high alert

    For the same day, an 'Orange Alert' was declared for Mandya, Davangere, and Chamarajanagar districts, while districts like Haveri, Chitradurga, Ramnagar, and Tumkur have been placed under a 'Yellow Alert'.

    Recent reports until 8:30 AM on Wednesday indicated varying amounts of rainfall across different districts, with Davangere and Parusharampur receiving 5 cm each, and Kumata, Honnavara, Londa, Kudalasangama, Chikkaballapur, and HD Kote receiving 3 cm each. Other districts such as Kundapur, Belthangadi, Ankola, Kota, Shirali, and Udupi recorded 2 cm of rainfall each.

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2024, 9:52 AM IST
