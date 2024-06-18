Karnataka: IMD issues Yellow alert to Bengaluru for 4 days, Orange alert to coastal districts for 7 days

The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rainfall across Karnataka for the next seven days, with coastal districts like Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada under yellow alert. Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, and Kodagu face an orange alert on June 22-23. Bengaluru will see cloudy weather with light rain. Rainfall intensity will increase statewide from June 23.

The Indian meteorological department has forecast heavy rainfall across Karnataka for the next seven days. According to the forecast, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in several coastal districts, with widespread precipitation anticipated in the region.

Coastal Karnataka, including the districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada, is likely to experience heavy rainfall today and tomorrow. The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for these districts during this period.



An orange alert has been announced for three districts—Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, and Kodagu—on June 22 and 23, with heavy rain and strong winds expected at a few places. The districts of Chitradurga, Shimoga, and Mandya are also likely to witness similar weather conditions.

Interior districts are forecasted to experience heavy winds and thunderstorms in many areas. Generally cloudy weather will prevail in and around Bengaluru city, with light rain and thunderstorms likely within the next 24 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Bangalore are expected to be around 30°C and 21°C, respectively.

For the next 48 hours, the city will remain mostly cloudy, with a chance of light rain and thunderstorms. The temperature range will stay consistent, with highs of 30°C and lows of 21°C.



Widespread rain is expected in the coastal parts of Karnataka for four days starting from today. According to the meteorological department, heavy rain is forecasted for Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada districts on June 22.

A yellow alert has been issued by the meteorological department, and Bengaluru is likely to receive rain for the next four days. The rainfall intensity is expected to increase across all districts of Karnataka starting from June 23, as per meteorologist CS Patel.

