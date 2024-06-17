IMD forecasts 3 days of heacy rainfall for Karnataka: Bengaluru and coastal districts on high alert

The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts continuous rainfall across Karnataka from June 17-20, with heavy rain and thunderstorms in coastal districts (Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada) and northern interior regions (Belagavi, Bagalkote, Kalaburagi, Vijayapur, Koppal). Bengaluru will see normal rainfall and cooler temperatures.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Karnataka, forecasting continuous rainfall across the state for the next three days, from June 17 to June 20. Coastal and northern interior regions are expected to experience significant rainfall, with potential thunderstorms and wind speeds reaching 40-50 km per hour.

The IMD has specifically highlighted a high alert for heavy rain in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada. In the north interior regions, Belagavi, Bagalkote, Kalaburagi, Vijayapur, and Koppal are also expected to receive substantial rainfall during this period.

Bengaluru, the state capital, is predicted to have normal rainfall until June 20. The city has seen a noticeable drop in temperature over the past two days, and cloudy weather is expected to continue. Rain is anticipated to commence in Bengaluru during the evenings.

Residents in the affected districts are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions due to the predicted heavy rains and potential thunderstorms. The weather department's forecast indicates that the monsoon season is in full swing, bringing much-needed rain to the region.

