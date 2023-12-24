Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hijab ban revoked: BJP leaders criticize Congress government in Karnataka

    The BJP vehemently criticized CM Siddaramaiah's move to revoke the hijab ban, accusing him of political motives, diverting attention from failures, and exploiting minorities for votes. Leaders like Yeddyurappa stressed uniform implementation to prevent discrimination, while Bommai clarified the ban's scope. Vijayendra condemned politicizing education, blaming Congress for minority disparities, and urged safeguarding students from political agendas.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 24, 2023, 8:54 AM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has vehemently criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statement regarding withdrawing the hijab ban decision made during the BJP government's tenure. On Saturday, several leaders, including former chief ministers B.S. Yeddyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, alongside BJP state president BY Vijayendra, expressed strong dissent and launched verbal attacks against Siddaramaiah.

    Former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa emphasized the implementation of uniforms in schools to prevent discrimination among students, countering Siddaramaiah's move to revoke the hijab ban, which he alleged was merely to appease minorities. Yeddyurappa demanded an immediate retraction of this decision.

    'Haven't done it yet': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah clarifies on revocation of Hijab ban in state

    Basavaraj Bommai accused CM Siddaramaiah of politicizing the hijab issue to divert attention from administrative failures and for political advantage. He clarified that the hijab was not banned across the state but only in schools adhering to a specific dress code, stressing that women were free to wear the hijab where there was no such prohibition.

    'Siddaramaiah polluting education sector...' BJP slams Karnataka CM over decision to withdraw Hijab ban

    The BJP's state president, BY Vijayendra, condemned Siddaramaiah's statement, branding it as irresponsible. He voiced disapproval of using minorities as a mere vote bank and accused the Congress party of contributing to educational disparities among minorities.

    Expressing dismay, Vijayendra highlighted the ongoing educational disparities faced by nearly 50% of minorities and attributed the responsibility for this situation to the Congress party. He criticized the alleged exploitation of children for political gains and emphasized the need to safeguard students from being embroiled in political agendas.

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2023, 8:54 AM IST
