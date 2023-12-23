'Siddaramaiah polluting education sector...' BJP slams Karnataka CM over decision to withdraw Hijab ban

In a scathing response to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's announcement regarding the hijab issue, BJP State President BY Vijayendra has accused the Congress government of polluting the education sector with what he termed an "irresponsible statement."

Addressing media persons in New Delhi on Saturday, Vijayendra expressed his disappointment, stating, "It is a misfortune for this country that the chief minister himself has taken up the task of polluting the education sector by saying that he will allow hijab again." He further criticized Siddaramaiah for allegedly bringing politics into the realm of school- and college-going children.

Vijayendra raised objections to the apparent contradiction in the Chief Minister's stance, pointing out, "On one hand, the chief minister says that he will allow hijab; on the other hand, when the Congress government is in power, it instructs students, women students, and mothers to remove their anklets and bangles. This behaviour of the state government is truly shocking, and the BJP strongly condemns it."

Accusing the Congress party of adopting a policy of appeasement and speaking primarily for minorities, Vijayendra questioned the party's track record. He held the Congress party responsible for what he termed the deprivation of education for 50 per cent of minorities, emphasizing that the Congress party has historically misused minorities as a vote bank.

Drawing a stark contrast, Vijayendra praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to treat minority women with respect, highlighting the abolition of triple talaq. He posed a direct question to Siddaramaiah, asking, "What have you done?"

Criticizing the Congress for what he deemed a divisive policy, Vijayendra accused the party of continuing the legacy of British invasion policies. He pointedly addressed Siddaramaiah's leadership, highlighting a perceived failure in managing power and bringing up the controversial attempt to classify Veerashaiva Lingayats as a separate religion.

Addressing the severe drought in the state, Vijayendra accused the government of neglecting the plight of farmers and questioned the absence of a ministerial response. He expressed scepticism about the Congress party's chances in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, asserting that conscious voters would favour trusting Modi's guarantee over the Congress's alleged hypocrisy.

It may be recalled that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced the withdrawal of the hijab ban order in Karnataka, putting an end to a contentious issue that had sparked nationwide debates and protests.

The controversy surrounding the hijab gained prominence during the previous BJP government, leading to an uproar and subsequent inquiries by the Supreme Court.

The controversy surrounding the hijab in Karnataka reached the Supreme Court on March 2022, which emphasized the importance of students adhering to the uniforms decided by their respective schools and colleges. The court clarified that wearing a hijab is not compulsory in Islam and suggested that students should abide by the uniforms decided by the college management board.

'Essence of uniformity and equality might be compromised'

Former MLA CT Ravi has unleashed a barrage of criticism against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, questioning the potential ramifications of the decision on school uniforms.

First and foremost, Ravi clarified a crucial point: the hijab was never banned in Karnataka. Ravi argued that the controversy arises from the mandatory enforcement of school uniforms, a decision rooted in the 1964 Education Act. He said that the primary purpose behind enforcing uniforms was to eliminate socioeconomic disparities among students, fostering an environment where all are considered equal.

Ravi posed a pointed question, asking whether hijab will be made mandatory for all uniforms or if the choice will be left to individual preferences. Ravi expresses concerns about potential divisions arising from the introduction of religious symbols into the school environment, emphasizing that the essence of uniformity and equality might be compromised.

Ravi went on to address the broader implications of such a move. Ravi questioned whether educational institutions should emphasize religious identities, fearing that it may further divide students based on colour-coded religious affiliations. Ravi feared that in the future, students may be compelled to wear saffron, green, blue, or yellow attire to express their religious identity, eroding the very fabric of equality that uniforms were meant to preserve.

The former MLA also takes a swipe at the Congress party, accusing them of playing divisive politics. He highlights the difficulty the party faces in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, suggesting that the move to lift the hijab ban might be an attempt to garner support by appeasing specific communities.