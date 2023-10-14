Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Four killed on spot as lorry rams Omni car on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

    A tragic accident near Kempegowdanadoddy in Ramanagara taluk on a Saturday claimed four lives when a lorry attempted to overtake and collided with an Omni car, causing severe damage and a temporary traffic jam on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. Police are investigating, and recent safety measures had reduced fatal accidents on the highway until June 2023.

    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

    In a devastating early morning accident near Kempegowdanadoddy in Ramanagara taluk on a Saturday, four lives were tragically lost. The accident occurred when a lorry attempted to overtake and collided with an Omni car from behind, resulting in the death of all four individuals in the Omni car.

    The victims, whose identities remain unknown, included two women. The impact of the collision left the Omni car severely mangled. The accident led to a temporary traffic jam on the busy Bengaluru-Mysuru ten-lane highway.

    Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: Police collect Rs 68500 in fine on Day 1 of ban on two-wheelers and autos

    In response to the incident, the Ramanagara traffic police arrived at the scene for investigation and traffic management. The registration number KA 02 P 4669, belonging to the Omni car, indicates it sustained extensive damage in the accident.

    Following the implementation of several safety measures by the traffic police in July, there has been a noticeable decline in fatal accidents on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. These measures include the enforcement of a speed limit and the restriction of bikes and slow-moving vehicles from using the highway's main lanes to reduce fatal accidents on the highway. Up until June 2023, more than 100 individuals lost their lives, and 335 people sustained injuries in road accidents along the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
