    Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: Police collect Rs 68500 in fine on Day 1 of ban on two-wheelers and autos

    The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway implemented a ban on two and three wheelers to prevent accidents. On the first day, the police collected Rs 68,500 in fines and filed 137 violation cases. Farmers complained about land restrictions, while bikers criticized service road issues. The highway has faced over 500 accidents, mainly due to overspeeding vehicles.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 1:48 PM IST

    The first day of the implementation of the ban on two and three wheelers on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway saw the police collecting Rs 68,500 in fines and the lodging of 137 cases for violations. To recall, bikes, tractors and autorickshaws have been banned on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from August 1 to prevent the rising number of accidents on the highway.

    The police had installed huge notice boards and display at the entrance of the Highway to control the bikes, tractors and autorickshaws on the highway. Two-wheelers that tried to enter the highway were diverted to the service road, and those who entered the highway even after the warning, got fined Rs 500 at the exit point of the highway.

    AI-based cameras on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to tackle overspeeding vehicles

    Ramanagara SP Karthik Reddy stated that all two and three wheelers are being diverted to the service road, to prevent mishaps on the Expressway. He requested the vehicles to maintain safety while riding on the highway to prevent accidents.

    Meanwhile, the decision of the authority to ban two and three wheelers sparked a debate and caused public outrage on the road. The farmers complained that the highway authorities have claimed their land and restricted them from entering the highway, which is not correct. 

    Bikers complained about the unscientific construction of service roads, speed breakers and the potholes that create obstacles for the two-wheelers and that the service road was too small.

    Bikers and auto drivers fume over ban on them entering Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

    The alleged ‘death’ highway was banned for two-wheelers, tractors and autorickshaws to prevent accidents caused by the slow-paced vehicles along the highway. 

    State officials have visited the highway and have pointed out several infrastructural defects. The highway has seen more than 500 accidents since its Inauguration in March, and the primary cause is said to be the overspeeding vehicles.

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2023, 1:48 PM IST
