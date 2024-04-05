BREAKING: Fire breaks out inside Miracle Drinks office in Bengaluru's RT Nagar, 10 people feared trapped

A fire broke out in a generator in RT Nagar, Bengaluru, engulfing a building's lower floor. The fire department rushed to the scene, suspecting people trapped upstairs. Three individuals were rescued by RT Nagar police. Originating from Miracle Drinks Ayurvedic Office, the flames intensified, necessitating the deployment of five water tankers. Ten more individuals are feared trapped, complicating rescue efforts.

A blaze erupted in a generator situated in Bengaluru's RT Nagar area, sending shockwaves through the neighbourhood as flames swiftly engulfed the ground floor of a nearby building. The timely arrival of the fire department, accompanied by their firefighting machine, was met with relief and anticipation as they set about suppressing the inferno.

The source of the fire is believed to be the Miracle Drinks Ayurvedic Office, located on 80 Feet Road in RT Nagar. As the conflagration escalated, firefighting personnel sprang into action, deploying an impressive array of resources, including over five water tankers, to contain and extinguish the blaze.



Amidst the chaos, concerns arose regarding the potential presence of trapped individuals on the upper levels of the structure, amplifying the urgency of rescue operations. RT Nagar police, already on the scene, successfully extracted three individuals from the risky condition. As per the latest report, there is no harm to anyone's life in the situation. The firefighters are working swiftly to reduce the damage.

The tragic fire incident occurred around 12:45 pm in a private building in RT Nagar. Initial investigations by the police indicate that the fire was caused by a short circuit. Although eleven people were initially trapped inside, everyone has been safely evacuated, and there have been no casualties reported. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.



