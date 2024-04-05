Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: Fire breaks out inside Miracle Drinks office in Bengaluru's RT Nagar, 10 people feared trapped

    A fire broke out in a generator in RT Nagar, Bengaluru, engulfing a building's lower floor. The fire department rushed to the scene, suspecting people trapped upstairs. Three individuals were rescued by RT Nagar police. Originating from Miracle Drinks Ayurvedic Office, the flames intensified, necessitating the deployment of five water tankers. Ten more individuals are feared trapped, complicating rescue efforts.

    Fire breaks out in generator at Miracle Drinks office in RT Nagar, rescue operation underway
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 3:16 PM IST

    A blaze erupted in a generator situated in Bengaluru's RT Nagar area, sending shockwaves through the neighbourhood as flames swiftly engulfed the ground floor of a nearby building. The timely arrival of the fire department, accompanied by their firefighting machine, was met with relief and anticipation as they set about suppressing the inferno.

    The source of the fire is believed to be the Miracle Drinks Ayurvedic Office, located on 80 Feet Road in RT Nagar. As the conflagration escalated, firefighting personnel sprang into action, deploying an impressive array of resources, including over five water tankers, to contain and extinguish the blaze.

    Fire breaks out in automobile shop on JC Road in Bengaluru, no casualties reported

    Amidst the chaos, concerns arose regarding the potential presence of trapped individuals on the upper levels of the structure, amplifying the urgency of rescue operations. RT Nagar police, already on the scene, successfully extracted three individuals from the risky condition. As per the latest report, there is no harm to anyone's life in the situation. The firefighters are working swiftly to reduce the damage.

    The tragic fire incident occurred around 12:45 pm in a private building in RT Nagar. Initial investigations by the police indicate that the fire was caused by a short circuit. Although eleven people were initially trapped inside, everyone has been safely evacuated, and there have been no casualties reported. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

    Fire breaks out inside containers kept at Yesvantpur railway station, no injuries reported

    It's believed that over 30 bikes parked in the basement caught fire, resulting in significant damage. Minister Byrathi Suresh has assured that necessary measures will be taken, including seeking reports from electrical experts, to prevent such incidents in the future and to provide support to those affected, including assistance with insurance claims and medical treatment for the eight individuals admitted to the hospital, one of whom is in a more critical condition.

    Fortunately, all individuals trapped in the building have been safely rescued, and there have been no fatalities. However, extensive damage was inflicted, particularly to the basement where over 30 bikes were engulfed in flames. Efforts are ongoing to assist those affected, with Minister Byrathi Suresh affirming support for insurance claims and medical care for the eight individuals hospitalized, one of whom remains in critical condition. 

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2024, 4:12 PM IST
