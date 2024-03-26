Fire breaks out inside containers kept at Yesvantpur railway station, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at Yeshwantpur Railway Station, causing panic but no injuries. It started in empty waste containers, possibly due to heat and combustible materials. The on-site fire brigade swiftly contained the blaze, preventing its spread. Firefighters worked diligently to extinguish the flames, ensuring everyone's safety.

A fire broke out at Yeshwantpur Railway Station in Bengaluru today, causing panic among commuters and staff. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries in the incident. The fire erupted in empty containers where waste materials were stored, prompting swift action from the on-site fire brigade.



The incident occurred earlier today at Yeshwantpur Railway Station, a bustling hub for both passengers and cargo. Eyewitnesses reported seeing flames erupting from empty containers used for storing waste materials. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but authorities suspect it may have been sparked by a combination of factors including heat and combustible materials.

The timely response of the on-site fire brigade helped contain the blaze before it could spread to other areas of the station. Firefighters worked tirelessly to extinguish the flames, ensuring the safety of all those present at the scene.