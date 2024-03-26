Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Fire breaks out inside containers kept at Yesvantpur railway station, no injuries reported

    A fire broke out at Yeshwantpur Railway Station, causing panic but no injuries. It started in empty waste containers, possibly due to heat and combustible materials. The on-site fire brigade swiftly contained the blaze, preventing its spread. Firefighters worked diligently to extinguish the flames, ensuring everyone's safety.

    Fire breaks out inside containers kept at Yesvantpur railway station, no injuries reported vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 3:15 PM IST

    A fire broke out at Yeshwantpur Railway Station in Bengaluru today, causing panic among commuters and staff. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries in the incident. The fire erupted in empty containers where waste materials were stored, prompting swift action from the on-site fire brigade.

    The incident occurred earlier today at Yeshwantpur Railway Station, a bustling hub for both passengers and cargo. Eyewitnesses reported seeing flames erupting from empty containers used for storing waste materials. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but authorities suspect it may have been sparked by a combination of factors including heat and combustible materials.

    The timely response of the on-site fire brigade helped contain the blaze before it could spread to other areas of the station. Firefighters worked tirelessly to extinguish the flames, ensuring the safety of all those present at the scene.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 3:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru water crisis: Experts call for Work From Home as companies offer perfumes to employees vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Experts call for Work From Home as companies offer perfumes to employees

    Who was Dr Sarojini Mahishi, first woman to be elected as MP from Karnataka? vkp

    Who was Dr Sarojini Mahishi, first woman to be elected as MP from Karnataka?

    Karnataka: Wife ends life over 'threats' by lenders as husband loses Rs 1.5 crore via cricket betting vkp

    Karnataka: Wife ends life over 'threats' by lenders as husband loses Rs 1.5 crore via cricket betting

    Bengaluru authorities crackdown on fake GST scam in Chickpet, Avenue road; How to check authenticity of bills? vkp

    Bengaluru authorities crackdown on fake GST scam in Chickpet, Avenue road; How to check authenticity of bills?

    Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB mulls to implement AI to combat drying of tube wells vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB mulls to implement AI to combat drying of tube wells

    Recent Stories

    Fact Check: Viral video claiming Pakistani forces killed 4 Baloch terrorists to foil naval base attack FAKE! snt

    Fact Check: Viral video claiming Pakistani forces killed 4 Baloch terrorists to foil naval base attack FAKE!

    THIS actor will play Lakshman in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana RKK

    THIS actor will play Lakshman in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

    cricket IPL 2024: CSK's Stephen Fleming applauds Rachin Ravindra's debut brilliance ahead of clash with Gujarat Titans osf

    IPL 2024: CSK's Stephen Fleming applauds Rachin Ravindra's debut brilliance ahead of clash with Gujarat Titans

    Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan warns against India's economic growth hype, urges structural reforms AJR

    Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan warns against India's economic growth hype, urges structural reforms

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA detains two suspects from Bengaluru vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA detains two suspects from Bengaluru

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon