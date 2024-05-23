DK Shivakumar opened CD factory in 1980: Karnataka former CM HD Kumaraswamy over Prajwal Revanna pendrive case

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 23, 2024, 10:02 AM IST

    Karnataka former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has once again sharply criticized Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, this time in connection with the controversial pen drive case involving MP Prajwal Revanna. 

    Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Kumaraswamy alleged, "DKS opened a CD factory back in 1980. Power is not anyone's property; we have experienced all kinds of power. Why is there jealousy in this matter?" He added, "Our family has vacated the Prime Minister's post without any fuss. We've seen all forms of power."

    MLA HD Revanna granted bail in alleged sexual harassment case at Holenarasipur

    Kumaraswamy questioned why he should be jealous of DK Shivakumar, pointing out that distributing a video for election purposes is not a crime. "They told me that I would be jealous if I saw them. Why should I be jealous of DK Shivakumar? Is distributing the video a crime rather than making it?" he asked.

    He emphasized that power is not permanent and that his family never sought power. "It is known that we do not crave power. We have never asked for it. DK Shivakumar surrounds himself with people who are like terrorists," he remarked.

    Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ row: BJP leader Devaraje Gowda arrested for allegedly leaking videos

    The controversy also involves Prajwal's driver, Karthik, who allegedly went to Congress candidate MP DK Suresh and then copied the CD for DK Shivakumar. "Devarajegowda, Sivaramegowda, and DK Shivakumar are behind the distribution of the pen drive. Everything happened in half a minute, and now Karthik is under the protection of eight policemen," Kumaraswamy revealed. He questioned why Karthik had not been arrested yet.

    Kumaraswamy expressed regret about not stopping Prajwal from going abroad, suggesting that he might be scared. "If I had known earlier that Prajwal was going abroad, I would have stopped him. He should not seek legal advice in this matter. I will tell him to come back to the country to maintain morals," he said.

    Karnataka: Special court issues arrest warrant against JDS MP Prajwal Revanna in sex assault case

    He also criticized the government's actions regarding farmers' suicides and alleged that the current government is more focused on creating disturbances for the opposition rather than addressing serious issues. "Crops have been destroyed in many parts of the state, and farmers are committing suicide. However, the government is limited to making statements. It is not enough to visit their homes and console them," he said. Kumaraswamy accused the Congress of engaging in hate politics and blaming the BJP for everything.

    In response to an organized protest in Hassan on May 30, he commented that the authorities have been instructed to call Anganwadi workers for the protest. "If they had told me, I would have sent some women to protest as well," he quipped.

