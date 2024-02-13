Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Deceptive matrimony in Karnataka: Shimoga man recounts unfortunate fraudulent marriage

    Sanket, a resident of Shimoga, Karnataka, fell victim to a fraudulent love affair orchestrated by Sannidhi H.Y, a TikTok personality from Hosanagar taluk. Sannidhi, previously married and from a lower caste, deceived Sanket into marriage and subsequently defrauded him of Rs. 20 lakhs.

    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 4:57 PM IST

    A young man named Sanket from Karnataka’s Shimoga has become the victim of a fraudulent love affair, losing a substantial sum of Rs. 20 lakhs in the process. The saga, which unfolded under the guise of love, highlights the dangers of deceitful relationships in the hills.

    Sanket, a resident of Shimoga Nagar, fell prey to the cunning tactics of a young woman named Sannidhi H.Y, hailing from Hendegadde village near Nagar in Hosanagar taluk. Sannidhi, known for her presence on TikTok, charmed Sanket with promises of affection and companionship, only to betray his trust in the end.

    The ordeal began when Sanket married Sannidhi in February of the previous year, driven by hopes of a blissful union. However, his dreams were shattered when he discovered the true intentions of his bride, who had previously been married to another young man from Kadur.

    Adding to the complexity of the situation, Sannidhi, who belongs to a lower caste, gave birth to a child just months after their marriage, further complicating Sanket's plight. It was later revealed that Sannidhi had been involved in similar fraudulent activities in the past, preying on unsuspecting individuals for monetary gain.

    The gravity of the situation prompted Sanket to file a complaint against Sannidhi at the Doddapet police station in Shimoga last November, seeking justice for the financial and emotional turmoil he had endured.

