Karnataka: Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman impersonation scandal unearthed in Anekal; Thousands fall victim

A fraudster in Karnataka, posing as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, swindled millions through a fake trust in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Dubbed Pavitra, she targeted vulnerable individuals, promising hefty returns. Despite legal action, she continued her scheme, intimidating victims to avoid cooperation with authorities.

A cunning fraudster in Karnataka has swindled millions from unsuspecting victims, being under the guise of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Operating from Hosur, Tamil Nadu, the scam artist preyed on the innocent, promising hefty returns through a fake trust. The elaborate scheme, spanning multiple regions including Anekal, Chandapur, Surya Nagar, and Hoskote, has left countless individuals reeling from substantial financial losses.

The deceptive mastermind behind this elaborate ruse, known as Pavitra, orchestrated a web of deceit, convincing victims to invest in a fake trust and making the investors believe that it is backed by the central government. Under the guise of providing financial assistance, Pavitra cunningly manipulated individuals into parting with their hard-earned money, promising extravagant returns with minimal repayment obligations.



Bengaluru doctor couple falls victim to Rs 6.20 crore luxury car scam, faces alleged rape threats

Operating since 2019, Pavitra and her cohorts targeted primarily women, exploiting their trust and vulnerability. With promises of easy loans and subsidies, the fraudsters coerced victims into providing upfront payments ranging from five thousand to twenty-five thousand rupees. As word of the scam spread, more individuals fell prey to Pavitra's persuasive tactics, amplifying the scale of the deception.



Friends blackmail techie, extort Rs 65 lakh over obscene photos in Bengaluru

To maintain her face, Pavitra resorted to intimidation tactics, warning victims against reporting the fraud to authorities. Threats of legal repercussions and further financial losses kept many victims silent, enabling the fraud to persist unchecked.

However, the tide turned when victims began to unravel the intricate web of deceit, culminating in formal complaints lodged against Pavitra and her associates. In 2023, Pavitra faced legal consequences for defrauding Suresh Naidu of Chandapur, yet continued her nefarious activities undeterred. Despite her arrest, Pavitra's grip on her victims remained firm, with reports of her coercing individuals to refrain from cooperating with law enforcement.