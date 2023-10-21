Dasara weekend power outage in Bengaluru: Check affected areas

Silicon City, Bengaluru, faces power outages over the Dasara weekend due to reduced power generation and essential maintenance work by BESCOM and KPTCL. Residents can anticipate power interruptions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, affecting various areas in the city, extending the week-long power woes experienced by residents.

Residents of Silicon City, Bengaluru, should brace themselves for the Dasara weekend marked by electricity woes, as scheduled power outages are set to disrupt the city's electricity supply today and tomorrow.

This disruption comes alongside a significant drop in power generation, occurring in the absence of rain. BESCOM and KPTCL are conducting essential maintenance work in various areas, contributing to the power interruptions experienced by residents.



The people of Bengaluru have been grappling with power outages for the past week, and the situation continues during the festival day and the weekend. Specifically, residents can expect power interruptions between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.



Several areas in Bengaluru will be affected by these planned power cuts. On Saturday, the areas experiencing power outages include Bilekahalli, Ranka Road, Anugrah Layout, N.S. Palya, Vijaya Bank Layout Part 1, SJM Nagar, SMK Nagar, Babu Jagjeevan Nagar, Devaraj Aras layout, Vijayanagar layout, Rajiv Gandhi layout, SP Office, RTO Office, Kuntegowdanahalli, Yaladabagi, Havinahalu, Kataveeranahalli, Navaneboranahalli, Ajjayanapalya, L.H.Palya, Borasandra, Thippanahalli, Badarahalli, Dasarahalli, Venkatapura, Saluparahalli, Seebi Agrahara, Doddaseibi, Thimmegowda, Kakhshettyhalli, Yattappanahatti, Kalajjiroppa, Seebayyanapalya, Basarihalli, and Hunjanal.

Sunday power outage:



Cholurpalya, Premnagar, Shankarappa Industrial Estate, Unani Hospital, Refugee Home, P&T Layout, Kuntegowdanahalli, Yaladabagi, Havinahalli, Kataveeranahalli, Navaneboranahalli, Ajjayanapalya, L.H.Palya, Borasandra, Seedapparahalli, Dasarahalli, Baidarahalli, Venkatarapura, Dasarahalli, Thippanahalli, Doddaseebi, Durgadahalli, Thippanahalli, Borasandra, Kallashettihalli, Yattappanahatti, Kalajjiroppa, Seebayyanapalya, Basarihalli, and Hunjanal, among others.