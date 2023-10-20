Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mysore Dasara: SWR announces special trains between Hubballi-Mangaluru via Bengaluru; check details

    South Western Railway (SWR) introduces Dussehra Special Train Services (07303/07304) between Hubballi and Mangaluru Junction, offering 19 coaches for increased festive season passenger demand. The service runs from October 20 to 24, with stops through Bengaluru. For specific details, including fares and timings, visit the Indian Railways website. The initiative aims to provide convenient travel options during Dussehra.

    Mysore Dasara: SWR announces special trains between Hubballi-Mangaluru via Bengaluru; check details vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 1:06 PM IST

    On the occasion of the Dussehra festival, the South Western Railway (SWR) has launched a special train service between Hubballi and Mangaluru Junction, with the first journey scheduled for October 20. This move is aimed at addressing the increased passenger demand during the festive season.

    The Dussehra Special Train Services numbered 07303/07304, will operate between SSS Hubballi and Mangaluru Junction, with the train route passing through Bengaluru. On the occasion of Dussehra, train number 07303 will commence its journey from SSS Hubballi on October 20 and 23, arriving at Mangaluru Junction the following day. Similarly, train number 07304 will leave Mangaluru Junction on October 21 and 24, reaching SSS Hubballi station the next day.

    Mysuru Dasara 2023: KSRTC to operate additional 2000 buses for passengers

    Comprising a total of 19 coaches, these special trains offer a convenient travel option for passengers during the festive season. For specific details regarding fares, stops, and timings, passengers are encouraged to visit the official website of Indian Railways.

    BMTC to enhance Dasara travel with 300 extra buses across Karnataka

    On October 20, the train will depart from SSS Hubli at 3.30 pm, making stops at Haveri, Harihara, Davangere, Birur, Araseekere, Tumkur, Yeshwantpur, Chikka Banavara, Nelamangala, Kunigal, Shravanabelgola, Chennarayapatna, Hassan, Sakaleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka Puttur, Bantwala, and finally, Mangaluru Junction at 9.40 am the following day. The train will arrive at Yeshwantpur at 11.55 pm.

    The return journey will commence from Mangalore at 11.40 am, reaching Bengaluru at 9.50 pm and ultimately arriving at Hubli's SSS station at 5.45 am. This initiative aims to facilitate convenient travel options for passengers during the Dussehra festival.

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 1:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BMTC to enhance Dasara travel with 300 extra buses across Karnataka vkp

    BMTC to enhance Dasara travel with 300 extra buses across Karnataka

    Demand for Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar's resignation grows after HC allows CBI probe against him

    Demand for Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar's resignation grows after HC allows CBI probe against him

    Karnataka cabinet seeks Rs 5,326 crore for drought relief from Centre

    Karnataka cabinet seeks Rs 5,326 crore for drought relief from Centre

    Power woes force Karnataka farmers to drop live crocodile at HESCOM office in Vijayapura vkp

    Power woes force Karnataka farmers to drop live crocodile at HESCOM office in Vijayapura

    Series of accidents at Bengaluru prompts fire department to ramp up safety vkp

    Series of accidents at Bengaluru prompts fire department to ramp up safety

    Recent Stories

    5 reasons why we love the new OnePlus Open rival to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 gcw

    5 reasons why we love the new OnePlus Open

    Lake Baikal to Spotted lake: 7 unique lakes in the world ATG EAI

    Lake Baikal to Spotted lake: 7 unique lakes in the world

    Did Offset break silence on 'saving' his marriage with wife Cardi B? Know details vma

    Did Offset break silence on 'saving' his marriage with wife Cardi B? Know details

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Injured Hardik Pandya set to miss the clash against New Zealand osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Injured Hardik Pandya set to miss the clash against New Zealand

    Koffee with Karan season 8: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to appear together for the first time? Here's what we know ATG

    Koffee with Karan season 8: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to appear together for the first time? Here's what

    Recent Videos

    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon