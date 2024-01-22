Controversy erupts in Bengaluru college as Ram Puja faces opposition amidst extended christmas celebrations

A private college in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru, discontent among students has escalated over the administration's decision to allow three days of Christmas celebrations while hindering the observance of a single day of Sri Rama Puja. The clash between the college management and students unfolded against the backdrop of nationwide celebrations following the completion of Sri Rama Prana Pratishtha and the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Despite the college being permitted to celebrate Christmas and the New Year for three days, the worship of Lord Rama was allegedly not allowed. Outraged by this apparent discrepancy, students wearing saffron shawls were reportedly barred from the college gate, sparking protests against the administration.

The controversy deepened as the college management, citing objections related to the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, allegedly prevented students from keeping a photo of Sri Rama and conducting worship within the college premises. In response, students voiced their discontent by staging protests outside the college gate. The gate remained closed for three hours as students continued to raise slogans against the management.

Despite the prolonged obstruction, the students remained steadfast in their protest, emphasising the importance of allowing the worship of Lord Rama within the educational institution. The principal of the college intervened by personally holding the photo of Rama and preventing students from entering.

The situation took a turn when the protesting students, donned in saffron shawls, were eventually permitted entry. They proceeded to conduct the worship of Lord Rama within the college premises, expressing their devotion with chants of "Jai Sriram."

The students, however, remained dissatisfied with the perceived inconsistency in the college administration's approach, allowing an extended celebration for Christmas while interrupting the worship of Rama for half a day.