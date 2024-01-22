Babri Masjid fighters are opposing Ram Mandir: Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna

Karnataka's Cooperation Minister, K.N. Rajanna, stirred controversy by asserting that those opposing the Ayodhya Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha program were devout supporters of Ram. He emphasized his devotion to Rama and criticized the politicization of Ram, calling for a depiction of Ram as Dasharatha's son. Rajanna questioned spiritual understanding and advocated for religious harmony, rejecting hatred between religions.

Karnataka's Cooperation Minister, K.N. Rajanna has sparked a controversy by saying that those who fought for the Babri Masjid site against the Ayodhya Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha program. Rajanna, speaking after participating in a special puja at the Ram Mandir in Kittagalli village, Tumkur district, stated, "I am not an atheist; I am a theist." He emphasized his devotion to Rama while expressing reservations about worshipping other deities.

The minister highlighted his contribution to building Kittagalli Ram's temple in 2004, valuing the project at 30 lakhs, which, in today's calculations, could claim costs in crores. Rajanna dismissed the notion that those opposing the Ayodhya program lacked devotion to Ram, asserting that they were, in fact, staunch supporters.



Agreeing with Guru Shankaracharya's views on God, Rajanna pointed out that all those who had fought for the Babri Masjid site, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, were against the current program. He questioned the understanding of spirituality by figures like Shankaracharya and questioned the absence of invitations for key contributors, such as Sharma of Mangalore, who filed a case in the Supreme Court.



Accusing the politicization of Ram, Rajanna called for depicting Ram as the son of the real Dasharatha, echoing sentiments expressed by Mahatma Gandhi. Referring to the Godse incident, he highlighted Gandhi's worship of Rama and criticized those building a temple for Godse, asserting allegiance to Dasharatha Rama.

Rajanna revisited historical events, noting the locking of Devaya in 1948 and later by Rajiv Gandhi in 1980. He stressed the omnipresence and all-pervading nature of Rama. Fearlessly expressing his opinions, Rajanna emphasized his commitment to genuine worship with a pure mind and advocated for religious harmony, rejecting hatred between religions.