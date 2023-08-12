Conspiracy behind Bengaluru BBMP HQ lab fire? Congress thinks so; Karnataka CM orders probe

In a recent development, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered a inquiry into a fire incident at the Quality Control Lab of BBMP headquarters. The incident left 9 people injured, including the chief engineer. The cause of the fire is suspected to be linked to the use of benzene chemical during material testing.

Upon arrival at the scene, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Victoria Hospital where the injured were admitted, seeking updates on their condition. The chief minister was informed about the incident by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, prompting a directive for a dedicated investigation by the City Police Commissioner and BBMP Chief Commissioner.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasized the importance of prioritizing the treatment of the burn victims. Officials and ministers, including Energy Minister KJ George and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, visited the accident site to assess the situation. The government is committed to offering the best possible care for those affected, with burns ranging from 25% to 40%.

This incident reminded of a fire in 2011 that resulted in the destruction of important documents. Another fire in 2022 damaged furniture but spared files. In light of these events, there's heightened attention on the safety measures and protocols within the BBMP premises.

Victoria Hospital remains at the forefront of treatment for burn injuries. As investigations unfold, the community awaits a comprehensive report detailing the incident's causes and preventive measures to be taken.

Suspected Conspiracy?

In a recent turn of events, the Congress party took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their concerns over a fire incident at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) office. The fire reportedly engulfed the room housing records of the works conducted in the quality control laboratory. Allegations of conspiracy have surfaced, with the Congress party suggesting that the fire might not be a mere accident.

The location of the fire has fueled suspicions as it targeted the very room containing records of works, particularly those under scrutiny for quality control. The Congress party has suggested that the incident could be part of a larger plot, with claims that miscreants deliberately set fire to the document room.

Moreover, they have raised concerns about the potential involvement of individuals linked to the Bharatiya Janata Party, whom they accuse of corruption.

These accusations stem from an ongoing judicial inquiry into alleged subpar works that were subject to a 40% commission. The Congress party insinuates that corrupt individuals with a vested interest in avoiding investigation might have orchestrated this shocking act.

Responding to these allegations, the ruling government has pledged a thorough investigation into the matter. They vow to uncover any hidden hands behind this alleged conspiracy, expressing their commitment to exposing corruption and maintaining transparency.

As investigations unfold, it remains to be seen how this incident will impact the political landscape and public perception. The fire at the BBMP office has certainly stoked the flames of controversy, highlighting the need for a comprehensive inquiry to ascertain the truth behind the incident and any potential political implications.