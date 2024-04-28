Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Modi to hold 4 rallies in North Karnataka stronghold to bolster support for BJP

    Prime Minister Modi is intensifying BJP's campaign in Northern Karnataka following the second-phase polling in 14 constituencies. Rallies in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, and Ballari aim to bolster party support. With historical dominance in Karnataka's Lok Sabha elections, BJP faces the challenge of maintaining success against Congress. 

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi to hold 4 rallies in North Karnataka stronghold to bolster support for BJP vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 28, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

    Prime Minister Modi is preparing to bolster BJP support in Northern Karnataka following the recent second-phase polling in 14 constituencies. Scheduled for Sunday, Modi's strategy includes holding back-to-back rallies in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, and Ballari, aimed at invigorating the party's efforts in the region.

    Former Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar and other notable figures extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi upon his arrival in Kundanagari Belgaum for the Lok Sabha election campaign on Saturday night. The voting, conducted in 14 constituencies, marked the culmination of the second phase of polling in Karnataka.

    After the recent voting in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies across Karnataka, Prime Minister Modi is poised to ramp up the BJP's campaign in Northern Karnataka. With rallies planned in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, and Ballari, Modi's objective is to rally support for the party ahead of the upcoming elections, reported TOI.

    The forthcoming 14 seats to be contested on May 7 encompass Bagalkot, Belagavi, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikkodi, Davanagere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ballari, Koppal, Raichur, Shimoga, and Uttara Kannada. The BJP has historically shown strength in Karnataka's Lok Sabha elections, holding a dominant position in the state compared to other southern regions.

    In the 2019 elections, the BJP clinched victories in 25 out of the 28 seats, with Congress managing to secure just one constituency. As the next elections draw near, the BJP faces the challenge of maintaining its previous success, while the Congress strives to maintain its political relevance.

    In Karnataka's political landscape, the unity of the Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities holds significant sway over election outcomes. The BJP has felt the impact of this dynamic in previous assembly elections. With the Lingayat community being the largest in Karnataka and the Vokkaliga community holding the second position, their alignment on a common platform can steer the state's political course.

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
