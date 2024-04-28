Bengaluru metro's Pink line nears completion, BMRCL reports 95% progress

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced that 95% of the tunnelling work for the Pink Line metro, connecting Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara, is complete. Divided into three phases, significant progress has been made, with tunnelling machines named Tunga and Bhadra drilling towards Nagawara. The project aims to alleviate traffic congestion and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Divided into three phases, the tunnelling work has seen significant progress. The first phase, covering the distance from Shadi Mahal to Venkateshpur, has been completed. Meanwhile, the second phase, extending from Venkateshpur to KG Halli, is also nearing its conclusion.



Currently, the focus lies on the third phase, where tunnelling work from Tunga to Bhadra villages towards Nagawara is underway. Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) named Tunga and Bhadra are drilling a 935-meter tunnel in opposite directions. With more than 12 rings already installed in the tunnel, BMRCL officials express confidence that the TBMs will complete their tasks by the projected dates of June 31 and August 31.

Following the completion of tunnelling work, the installation of track slabs is in progress. These slabs are being placed in areas where tunnel boring and ring installation have been completed. Once this phase is finished, the remaining civil works, including signalling and other necessary amenities, will commence.

Simultaneously, track alignment work is underway on the elevated carriageway between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere on the Pink Line route. Progress is also visible in the construction of stations along the route, with work proceeding at a brisk pace.

The Pink Line, part of Phase 2 of the Bengaluru Metro project, will feature a total of 18 stations from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara. While 7.50 kilometres of the route will be elevated, the remaining 13.76 kilometres will be underground.

Upon completion, the Pink Line is expected to alleviate traffic congestion and provide commuters with a convenient and efficient mode of transportation. BMRCL remains optimistic about meeting the targeted timeline for the project, with commercial traffic anticipated to commence by the end of 2025.

