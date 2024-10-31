CM Siddaramaiah vows stronger laws to combat illegal constructions in Karnataka

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah plans to introduce strong laws to combat illegal building constructions in Bengaluru, emphasizing empowerment for local bodies. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced efforts to clear unauthorized structures and halt property registrations, ensuring public safety after recent tragedies linked to illegal buildings.

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced plans to introduce a robust law aimed at curbing illegal building constructions in the city. During a press conference, he emphasized that decisive actions would be taken in the upcoming cabinet meeting to address the issue, which has led to various disasters.

In a recent meeting with the District Collector and BBMP Commissioner, Siddaramaiah discussed the heavy rains affecting the state, including Bengaluru. He expressed concern over the rampant construction of unauthorized buildings, noting that many are being erected without proper map sanctions in revenue districts and on B khata plots. These illegal constructions often reach six to eight floors without adhering to required setbacks. Tragically, such practices have resulted in the deaths of eight people in recent incidents.



Siddaramaiah reassured the public that the government is committed to enforcing existing laws to combat these illegal constructions. He highlighted the need to empower local bodies like the BBMP, BMRDA, and BDA, enhancing their authority to control unauthorized building activities.



Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar added that efforts are underway to clear illegally constructed and poorly built structures from the city. He criticized the previous government's decision to limit the authority of enforcement officers, stating that the current government has restored full powers to police officers to act against illegal constructions.

The government is also poised to take significant steps, including halting the registration of such properties. Shivakumar mentioned that special attention is being given to address encroachments, marking a crucial decision in the fight against illegal construction.

