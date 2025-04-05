user
user icon

Foreign investors dump Rs 10,355 crore in Indian equities amid Donald Trump tariff shock

The pace of FPI selling had eased in March as foreign inflows picked up in the last week of the month. This helped bring down net outflows in March to Rs 3,973 crore, a significant improvement compared to net selling of Rs 34,574 crore in February.

Foreign investors dump Rs 10355 crore in Indian equities amid Donald Trump tariff shock AJR
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 5, 2025, 3:56 PM IST

Foreign investors pulled out heavily from Indian equities in the first week of April, reacting to US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs. According to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), foreign portfolio investors (FPI) sold equities worth Rs 10,355 crore during the week (April 2- April 4). The outflows come amid heightened global uncertainty and a sharp risk-off sentiment in financial markets.

However, the pace of FPI selling had eased in March as foreign inflows picked up in the last week of the month. This helped bring down net outflows in March to Rs 3,973 crore, a significant improvement compared to net selling of Rs 34,574 crore in February.

However, in April first week the global markets have entered a phase of turbulence after President Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on several countries, sparking fears of a trade war. This announcement, which came on the US Liberation Day, led to massive sell-offs across markets.

US stock markets alone lost around USD 5.4 trillion in market capitalization within two days of the tariff announcement. The uncertainty has also hit the US debt and IPO markets. Not a single corporate debt issue has taken place in the US over the past two days, and planned IPOs have been postponed. With markets in turmoil, investors are choosing to hold back fresh capital and adopt a "wait and watch" approach.

Market expert Ajay Bagga told ANI that sharp foreign inflows into Indian markets are unlikely in the near term. "We don't expect sharp inflows for now into the Indian markets till there is some semblance of order created out of the disorder unleashed by Trump Tariffs, Sentiment recovery could be a process that works out over a few months or it could turn fast in case major trade negotiations are concluded quickly" Bagga said.

He added that the recovery in market sentiment could take months, unless trade negotiations are concluded quickly, which could lead to a faster rebound. Bagga clarified that the recent FPI selling in India is more of a liquidity-driven move, with global emerging market and India-specific funds redeeming their holdings to meet liquidation pressures.

"There is no negative on India, as the USD 80 billion of Indian exports to the US are too small a number in comparison to the scale of the USD 4.2 trillion Indian economy," he added.

Despite the current volatility, experts believe India remains fundamentally strong, but global uncertainties will continue to influence capital flows in the short term.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SBI report backs PLI expansion amid US President Donald Trump's tariff shock AJR

SBI report backs PLI expansion amid US President Donald Trump's tariff shock

Wall street wipeout: Over 5% crash amid Trump tariff fears, $9 trillion lost AJR

Wall street wipeout: Over 5% crash amid Trump tariff fears, $9 trillion lost

Coal production in India crosses 1 billion tonne milestone in FY25 ddr

India surpasses 1 billion tonnes in coal production for FY 2024–25, sets historic energy benchmark

Appy Pie to Zoho: Top no-code platforms to help scale small, medium businesses in India NTI

Appy Pie to Zoho: Top no-code platforms to help scale small, medium businesses in India

Uber for teens arrives in India! How it works? Check out safety features and more gcw

Uber for teens arrives in India! How it works? Check out safety features and more

Recent Stories

ChatGPT can now create fake Aadhaar & PAN cards: A new cybercrime concern? SEE viral pics shk

ChatGPT can now create fake Aadhaar & PAN cards: A new cybercrime concern? SEE viral pics

Rice Water Beauty Secret: Top benefits for skin, hair growth & acne NTI

Rice Water Beauty Secret: Top benefits for skin, hair growth & acne

Bengaluru: Scooter-borne men allegedly molests northeastern woman, brandishes knife at those who tried helping dmn

Bengaluru: Scooter-borne men allegedly molests northeastern woman, brandishes knife at those who tried helping

Reliance Digital mega sale: Grab up to Rs 25000 off on electronics! Check details AJR

Reliance Digital mega sale: Grab up to Rs 25,000 off on electronics! Check details

Vishu 2025: Use THESE 5 effective skincare Rituals for festive glowing skin MEG

Vishu 2025: Use THESE 5 effective skincare Rituals for festive glowing skin

Recent Videos

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Promises Health Boost with Ayushman Yojana

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Promises Health Boost with Ayushman Yojana

Video Icon
PM Modi Receives Ceremonial Guard of Honour in Colombo

PM Modi Receives Ceremonial Guard of Honour in Colombo

Video Icon
Top 10 Garba Songs for Navratri 2025 | Dance Your Heart Out This Festive Season

Top 10 Garba Songs for Navratri 2025 | Dance Your Heart Out This Festive Season

Video Icon
Bollywood Bids Final Goodbye to Legend Manoj Kumar | Amitabh Bachchan | Prem Chopra | Salim Khan

Bollywood Bids Final Goodbye to Legend Manoj Kumar | Amitabh Bachchan | Prem Chopra | Salim Khan

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honors Tradition with ‘Kanya Pujan’ at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honors Tradition with ‘Kanya Pujan’ at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya

Video Icon