Top 5 careers that can't be replaced by AI

1. Healthcare professionals

Doctors, nurses, therapists work on emotions and spot decision making. This is not possible to AI. 

2. Creative field

While AI can assist, music, writing and filmmaking are rooted with emotions and stories which AI currently can't. 

3. Craftsmanship

hands on crafts require creativity and precision with human expertise 

4. Psychologists and social workers

These people work with emotions and AI can't be of help in these professions. They require human thinking to help others. 

5. Teachers

Teaching is online but taking care of different children in the process of teaching and growing, human can do it.

