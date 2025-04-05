Top 5 careers that can't be replaced by AI

Lifestyle
Doctors, nurses, therapists work on emotions and spot decision making. This is not possible to AI.
While AI can assist, music, writing and filmmaking are rooted with emotions and stories which AI currently can't.
hands on crafts require creativity and precision with human expertise
These people work with emotions and AI can't be of help in these professions. They require human thinking to help others.
Teaching is online but taking care of different children in the process of teaching and growing, human can do it.
Jackfruit: 6 reasons why you should not have this fruit in Summer
Get Perfect Shape Without a Bra: 7 Blouses from Ananya Pandey
Ram Navami 2025: Rare yogas, puja vidhi for new beginnings; Read on
When to Intimate for a Wonderful Child: Premanand Ji Explains